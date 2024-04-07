×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

From engaging in the Rhodes-Reigns saga to returning to the ring, did The Rock truly save WWE?

The Rock entered the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns WrestleMania saga mid-way and made his return to the ring after nearly eight years. But was his return necessary?

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
The Rock
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes his entrance at WrestleMania XL Night One | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Rock officially made his return at the main event of the WrestleMania XL Night One after he tagged alongside Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The match was a thriller as the Bloodline asserted their dominance throughout the match-up, and the Final Boss even threatened the referee to fire him if he did not follow the orders. As a member of the TKO board, the Rock made full use of the advantage which allowed Reisnhg and The Rock to pick the win at Night One, making it 'Bloodline Rules' for the main event in Night Two. But did the Rock's involvement in the entire saga make sense?

Also Read: WrestleMania: Is Cody Rhodes set to Win vs Roman Reigns CONFIRMED? Michael Cole slips MAJOR leak

The Rock in the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns storyline: Was it really necessary? 

The 2024 Royal Rumble made it clear that Cody Rhodes will chase Roman Reigns for the title. But when The Rock entered the mix, the fans stood behind Cody Rhodes and were rooting for him to finish the story. The entry of Dwayne Johnson undoubtedly put some spice into the story, which made Cody the ultimate babyface. But Dwayne's involvement could be more than that, as he came in after the Vince McMahon situation started to mess up. To divert attention from the horrendous situation, something scandalous should have been done, and WWE went with the idea of involving Johnson, who pitched a brother vs brother showdown at the main event of WrestleMania. It raised a lot of eyes as the fans wanted Cody to finish the story, and that he was being sidelined despite being the Rumble winner.

Cody Rhodes, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff | Image: WWE
 

However, at the WrestleMania Kickoff show, the tide changed as Rhodes officially challenged Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship title. Whatever happens happens for good, as the story became more intriguing and had a striking resemblance to The Avengers narrative. Notably, the WWE has a former MCU scriptwriter, and it could be his impact.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman after the WrestleMania XL Night One | Image: WWE
 

Also Read: WWE Fans React to INSANE WrestleMania ending as The Rock and Roman Reigns STUN Rollins and Rhodes

In terms of whether bringing back The Rock made sense, it is safe to say that the involvement of Dwayne Johnson brought more life to the story and made it more cinematic. WWE is sports entertainment-centric, and developing intriguing storylines will be a key thing to have. It will all come down to Night two of WrestleMania on how the Bloodline and The Rock run interference to stop Cody Rhodes. It is an absolute Thanos vs Captain America tale, and the fans are absolutely digging it. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

