WrestleMania: Is Cody Rhodes set to Win vs Roman Reigns CONFIRMED? Michael Cole slips MAJOR leak

WrestleMania XL: After months of anticipation the highly awaited WrestleMania XL is finally underway with Night 1 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. In a thrilling beginning to Night 1, Rhea Ripley retained her title at WrestleMania as she downed Becky Lynch with a dominating victory. The tag team titles were split as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller secured the SmackDown tag team titles and Awesome Truth won the Raw Tag Team title in the six pack ladder challenge.

Night 1 at WrestleMania will also feature Roman Reigns and The Rock team up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in an iconic tag team match that will decide whether Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns free of The Bloodline at the main event at WrestleMania or will Cody Rhodes have to complete his story under Bloodline rules?

In the buildup to WrestleMania there is a lot of talk that Cody Rhodes will finally complete his story against Roman Reigns and win the undisputed WWE crown. And before the Night 1 commenced legendary commentator Michael Cole seemingly goofed up at the Pat Mcafee show when talking with Cody Rhodes.

As Cody Rhodes made his guest visit to the Pat Mcafee show, Michael Cole was asking the American Nightmare on what he will do once he finished the story. Cole realized his goof up while talking and corrected his question mid sentence.

“When you, when, if you finish the story, what’s that gonna feel like?”, asked Cole to Rhodes.

Michael Cole leaks the WrestleMania script.



Cody Rhodes WILL beat Roman Reigns Sunday night.



“When you, when, IF you finish the story, what’s that gonna feel like?” pic.twitter.com/lIyVWerhkA — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) April 5, 2024

The goof up lies in the fact that Cole started out the sentence in a seemingly confirmed manner and then changed his tone.

This is another major hint which suggests that Roman Reigns iconic rule over the WWE might be edging closer to end and Cody Rhodes will finally get to finish his story despite all the obstacles posed by The Rock and The Bloodline.

