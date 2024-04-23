Happy Birthday John Cena! 5 Things the Champ has done in WWE which the Rock can only dream of

Advertisement

WWE legend, icon and now turned into a Hollywood superstar John Cena is celebrating his 47th birthday today on April 23, right in front of his fans eyes - but yet somehow now one can see him celebrating.

There is no denying that John Cena and the Rock shared an iconic rivalry in WWE over the years and that rivalry lived once again at WrestleMania 40.

It had been quite some time since John Cena and the Rock had a run in against each other in WWE, but during the main event at WrestleMania 40 the two WWE superstars rolled back the clock.

In one of the most exciting moments at WrestleMania, John Cena went face to face with his arch nemesis back in the day as he tried rescuing Cody Rhodes from the Bloodline and The Rock.

As John Cena turns 47, here's taking a look at the five amazing thing John Cena has done in WWE that the Rock can only dream of.

Winning the World Championship 16 Times

Starting with the most obvious and yet the most glorious John Cena achievement - winning the WWE World Championship 16 times. John Cena is the WWE Superstar alongside Rick Flair to have won the most WWE World Championships. How many does the Rock have? A meagre 10 which pales in comparison to Super Cena.

Winning 78.6% of his fights

John Cena is the WWE superstar that has the best winning ratio in WWE since the turn of millennium. He has participated in a staggering 2290 fights and ended up winning 1801 of those encounters. To put things into perspective, The Rock's winning percentage in WWE is close to only 53%.

Winning the Royal Rumble Twice

The Champ makes the elusive list of superstars that have won the WWE Royal Rumble on multiple occasions in their career. John Cena went on to win the Royal Rumble in 2008 and 2013. And to make it even sweeter, his victory in 2013 meant that he would defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 29.

Surviving an hour long classic vs Randy Orton

In one of the most spine chilling fights of John Cena's career, he battled it out against Randy Orton in the 2009 Iron Man match at Bragging rights. This till day remains the longest fight of John Cena's career, lasting a total time of 1:00:14 minutes. In the end, Cena emerged victorious after Randy Orton's submission.

John Cena rules WrestleMania

While both John Cena and The Rock have both closed WrestleMania five times, the Rock pales in comparison to John Cena's winning record at WrestleMania.

