Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 22:26 IST

'He cussed me like a dog': Undertaker Reveals Ugly Instance When he Suffered the Rage of Mr. McMahon

While he was one of the loyal employees of Mr. McMahon, yet he wasn't spared of the anger that the former WWE Chairman is known to throw.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Vince McMahon and The Undertaker
Vince McMahon and The Undertaker | Image:WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Undertaker is perhaps Vince McMahon's biggest-ever superstar creation. In the three decades of brilliance, Mark Calaway has given the WWE Universe countless exceptional moments while playing the supernatural gimmick. During this period he developed a close relationship with his boss Mr. McMahon, however, that does not mean that he did not have to endure the fury of the former WWE chairman.

Also Read | The Rock reveals WrestleMania 40 showdown with groundbreaking twist

The Undertaker reveals an episode when Mr. McMahon lost his temper

Having retired from his long in-ring stint with WWE in 2020, The Undertaker now has found a new mode of gripping fans. The Deadman now shares the experiences he lived in WWE. Adding to the bracket, Phenom brought forward an instance where Vince McMahon went completely livid with him. He divulged McMahon wasn't receptive of him getting a tattoo on his body and yelled at him for getting inked without his permission.

On his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker spoke about McMahon's response when he saw a tattoo on his arm:

"I remember showing up and Vince seeing my arm. Oh my, he cussed me like a dog, 'Goddam, why would you do that to yourself? You can't do that. You can't mess with the gimmick without talking to me first.' I mean, he went on and on and on about it. He hated tattoos." 

The earful did not hamper their relationship and when The Undertaker retired in 2020, Vince delivered an emotional speech in 2022 inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Also Read | Sting unveils SURPRISING reason on why he chose to fight Seth Rollins

Will The Undertaker appear at WrestleMania 40?

Considering he left a legacy to follow for the others with his WrestleMania streak, a show of shows without the presence of The Undertaker may take some shine away from the eminent event. While there is no update regarding whether he could appear at this year's WrestleMania XL or not, there is always speculation and thrill about the potential turning off the lights.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 22:26 IST

