Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Calls Out WWE For Tribute Shows - '...Not Attending My Dad's Tributes'

The sudden death of Terry Bollea, known to wrestling fans around the world as WWE legend Hulk Hogan, left fans of pro wrestling around the world shocked. Hogan's death led to tributes on WWE Raw and SmackDown thereafter, which makes sense given the impact he had on making the company the juggernaut it is today.

However, many eagle-eyed wrestling fans noticed that Hulk's daughter Brooke Hogan, who also had stints in the wrestling business, was missing from both tribute shows.

She has in recent times admitted to having a difficult relationship with her father but held WWE accountable for her absence from both the tribute shows.

Brooke Slams WWE For Lack of Invite

Brooke claimed that she would have attended the tributes if she had been invited by WWE, but claimed to have not received any communication from the company on the matter.

"For those of you giving me crap for not attending my Dad's tributes, @wwe did not extend an invite," she wrote on Instagram stories.

Given Hogan's son Nick was seen at the Detroit episode of WWE Raw, Brooke's absence seems all the more glaring. However, her estranged relationship with her father may have had something to do with it.

A Lookback at Their Relationship

Being the daughter of one of wrestling's biggest mainstream stars ever, Brooke got plenty of chances on both WWE and TNA television to work in the business but it did not come naturally to her.

There were also rumours of the two being at odds in recent times, although Brooke paid a very strong tribute to her father when news of his passing was announced.

"You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter—for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply. Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence," she wrote in an Instagram post.