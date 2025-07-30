Victim Involved In Vince McMahon Accident Recounts Ordeal Of The Horrifying Multi-Vehicle Collision: 'Lucky To Have Survived'

A woman who was involved in the multi-vehicle car accident caused by former WWE Chairperson Vince McMahon has narrated her side of the story over social media. A fair share of trouble has surrounded Mr. McMahon after being embroiled in the Janel Grant lawsuit. He is yet to stand trial for it in the court. The road accident adds more to his plate.

Victim Involved in Vince McMahon Crash Opens Up About Multi-Vehicle Accident

Vince McMahon was involved in a horrifying car crash on Thursday while driving northbound in Connecticut.

According to TMZ, the incident took place at 9 AM local time when Mr. McMahon was driving his Bentley GT Continental on Route 15 in Westport.

The former WWE kingpin rammed into the back of a 2023 BMW 430 and then hit a median wooden-beam guardrail.

The third car — a Ford Fusion — which was heading south on the two-lane highway, then collided with it, causing a multi-vehicle accident.

Barbara Doran, who was driving the BMW, shared her experience of the multi-vehicle accident in Connecticut. On Facebook, Doran posted that she was lucky to survive the vehicle collision.

Barbara also revealed that Vince McMahon had hit her from behind while going '80-90 mph'. While their cars were 'totaled', Doran and her dog miraculously survived as she managed to control her vehicle.

"The trooper told me afterwards that McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but that if he had hit me full on, there might've been a very different ending for me," the Facebook post from Barbara Doran read.

Vince McMahon Charged With Reckless Driving After Car Accident

Vince McMahon has been charged with reckless driving and received a misdemeanor summons. The former WWE chairperson and CEO is expected to appear in court next month.

Notably, the incident happened just hours before the legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan passed away at his Florida residence at age 71.