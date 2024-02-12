English
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

'I can't cash in': WWE title holder reveals what's stopping him from cashing in his MITB contract

One half of the WWE Tag Team champions, discusses why he has not cashed in on Seth Rollins or on Roman Reigns yet. He explains the issue.

Republic Sports Desk
Damian Priest
Damian Priest holds WWE MITB briefcase. | Image:wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Damian Priest discusses why he has not cashed in on Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins is currently sidelined with a knee injury, yet he continues to appear on WWE Raw as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Many fans have wondered why Money in the Bank briefcase holder Damian Priest has not cashed in his contract while Rollins is hobbling but is still present on the show.

Damian Priest explains why he hasn't been able to cash in yet

Speaking to West Sport, Priest explained that since Rollins is not medically cleared, he can't compete in an official match.

"I'm based on Raw. Being that Seth Rollins is the champion, unfortunately, he's not medically cleared. I can't cash in right now. Officially, he can't be in a match. I kind of have to wait until he's cleared or, if I find myself on the other show, it'd be different. That champion [Roman Reigns] is not really around all the time either. It's one of those things where I'm biding my time. I still have until July 1. I have plenty of time. I don't want to risk doing something that I shouldn't. Five times, I've attempted, but didn't cash in. I'd rather that than a failed cash in. I'm just being extra careful right now. This is not going to go to waste. In my head, I have to become World Champion, whether it's on Raw or SmackDown. Either way, I have to become a major title holder and I have to be extra careful about it. I still have time. Obviously, you have WrestleMania coming up. That's always a good time. Whether it's Mania, the SmackDown before, the Raw after, it's always an exciting time. You never know what's going to happen," he said.

As he indicated, he has attempted to cash in several times, but he is thwarted before the bell rings to indicate an official cash in. Priest and Finn Balor are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The two men will defend their title against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

