Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon was entangled in a dispute before the Royal Rumble 2024. Janel Grant, an ex-company employee, filed a federal complaint against McMahon and several former executives, accusing them of sexual assault and other terrible allegations. Grant, who worked in the company's legal and talent divisions, filed a massive complaint that also identified WWE's former head of talent relations and on-screen GM, John Laurinaitis. The terrifying allegations rocked everyone to their core, raising concerns among the personnel. Bret Hart, a great WWE superstar and Hall of Famer, has spoken out on the matter.

Bret Hart compares Vince McMahon to criminals and serial killer over sex allegations

WWE Hall of Famer and World-renowned professional wrestler Bret Hart has opened up on the Vince McMahon scandal and is unquestionably disgruntled about it. While speaking in an interview with Slate, Hart revealed that he isn't worried about Vince's feelings as he never cared about his and that he is fine that the truth came out. However, he asserts that this is not the sole incident of such behaviour.

"It's like Jeffrey Dahmer, Harvey Weinstein, or Jeffrey Epstein: Vince will be a joke. He'll be used for humor, and you'll shake your head at the shock value of some joke about, 'What did Vince McMahon do?' He'll always be associated with this story, especially as it gets bigger and bigger and bigger," Bret Hart said.

"I always had a respect for him. Now it's tainted. I'm embarrassed that I thought so highly of him. I think, despite all of the issues I ever had with Vince, I know, deep down, I always respected him; but now, knowing what kind of a weirdo he became, I have absolutely zero respect for him. I do not think I could ever shake his hand if he extended it. Too creepy," He added.

With Vince gone, WWE and TKO Group Holdings were able to do some damage control, and the Road to WrestleMania has officially been set! While Bayley will face Iyo Sky for the Women's Title, Cody Rhodes has chosen Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns, and they will face each other in WrestleMania.