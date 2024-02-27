English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Iconic WWE figure passes away at 81, Ric Flair delivers tribute

WWE announced on Monday Night Raw that wrestling icon Ole Anderson passed away at the age of 81.

Republic Sports Desk
Ole Anderson passes away
Ole Anderson passes away | Image:wwe/x
WWE announced on Monday Night Raw that wrestling icon Ole Anderson passed away at the age of 81. Throughout his storied wrestling career, Ole Anderson was a crucial component of the renowned Four Horsemen gang, which included Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard. Following Ole Anderson's death on February 26, 2024, the wrestling community warmly remembered his best moments.

Ric Flair morns the passing away of Ole Anderson

Ric Flair tweeted his thoughts and memories of Ole Anderson, writing, "I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me Into Crockett Promotions As A Cousin." It launched my career."

“I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You & Gene Started Me. Rest In Peace, My Friend,” he further expressed.

WWE tweeted a photo of Ole Anderson and extended their profound sorrow to his family, friends, and fans after learning of his loss. “WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anderson's family, friends, and fans.”

WCW legend Tommy Dreamer also paid his respect. He wrote, “I watched him wrestle thousands of times He was great at his job Heel or babyface RIP Ole Anderson.”

WWE's rival promotion AEW also mourned the passing of the legend, “AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Ole Anderson. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.” 
 

