Vince McMahon is a true pioneer in the sports entertainment landscape as he revolutionized professional wrestling and sports entertainment to what it is today. As a wrestler, McMahon was surprisingly phenomenal as he could wrestle and make risky moves despite being aged. But with time, some heinous allegations came to light as Vinny Mac got encircled into a lot of trouble. When Janel Grant's situation came to light, McMahon had to step down from his position at TKO Group Holdings. Amid the buzz, John Cena has opened up on McMahon's alleged doings.

John Cena breaks his silence over the entire Vince McMahon drama

John Cena has been open about his relationship with former WWE boss Vince McMahon, and he still admires him because of their bond. He did, however, admit to being a representative for accountability. But in addition, the 16-time World Champion said their closeness did not make the charges and consequences any easier to take. The leader of the Cenation shared his thoughts during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“Right now, what I’m going to do is love the person I love, be their friend. And by that, it means like, ‘Hey, I love you, you have a hill to climb.’

“There’s the saying of, ‘You don’t know who your friends are until the shit hits the fan or your back’s against the wall’. That doesn’t make any of what’s going on any easier to swallow but just telling somebody like, ‘Hey, I love you. Man, this is going to be a hill to climb. We’re going to see what happens and that’s that.’” Cena said.

John Cena in the ring at Money in the Bank in The O2 Arena in London, England | Image: WWE

“It sounds so cliche, but it has to be one day at a time. But at the same token, I’ve openly said I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, so that’s that,” the 16-timer World Champion added.

John Cena has proved himself to be the most affectionate and genuine wrestler of all time, and his take on the entire Vince McMahon saga certainly backs it up. Cena is sticking by someone he cherishes, but he appears to be considering the prospect that his association with McMahon will change or end depending on how Vinny Mac handles the situation.