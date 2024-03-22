Advertisement

While it is the biggest dais in the industry of professional wrestling, there is always a daunting task for a newcomer to reach the superstar stature after successfully entering the realm of WWE. There have been countless examples of wrestlers making an impactful debut and then losing the faith of the WWE universe, subsequently, heading out of the scene without being able to showcase their true potential. Breaking the threshold of success and distancing himself from the crowd, it is the Ring General from Austria- Gunther- who has found the route to glory and day by day soaring to new heights.

Gunther on the rumours of facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

As the WrestleMania XL season is upon us, Gunther, who recently surpassed The Honky Tonk's legendary 454-day reign and became the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, is set to be one of the prime attractions of the show. The Ring General walked into the ring of WrestleMania 39 as the IC champion and stole the show during the triple-threat match alongside Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. A year has passed to the flawless victory, and Gunther is now set to walk in as the champion for the second time in a row at the Grandest stage of them all. Sami Zayn would be the opponent of Gunther this time.

The fixture is now locked in, however, before it was pushed for the WrestleMania fight card, some resounding reports of a potential mania encounter between Gunther and Brock Lesnar were echoing in the digital space. As it turned out, the fight could not materialise due to known or unknown reasons, yet, the WWE universe deserves to know the truth behind the speculations. Taking our curiosity forward, republicworld.com caught up with Gunther himself in the run-up to WrestleMania XL. We asked the GOATher about whether there were indeed plans for a match between him and Lesnar.

Gunther addressed the question and politely refused to give anything away. Here's what he said when asked about the match against Brock Lesnar.

"That, I can’t tell you. I am not the management. I think it would have been a realistic choice. But I can’t tell you, definitely not the plan anymore."

No comment on Brock Lesnar

Since Brock Lesnar has been out for quite a few months now, the republicworld.com further enquired about him and this time asked the Intercontinental champion about when was the last time he heard from the beast.

Gunther again, stood firm on his earlier stand and made us understand that only management can dwell answers on such questions.

"I can’t tell you anything about that. Like I said I am a wrestler, not the management. It was not like I had much to do with him before. So, I can’t tell you about the situation." Gunther added.

*Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024 from 4:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).