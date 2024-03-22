×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Exclusive/ 'It would've been a realistic choice': WWE IC Champ Gunther addresses rumours of facing Brock Lesnar

In the run-up to WrestleMania XL, republicworld.com has an exclusive chat with the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE, Gunther.

Reported by: Prateek Arya
Gunther vs Brock Lesnar
Gunther had a face-off with Brock Lesnar during Royal Rumble 2023. | Image:wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

While it is the biggest dais in the industry of professional wrestling, there is always a daunting task for a newcomer to reach the superstar stature after successfully entering the realm of WWE. There have been countless examples of wrestlers making an impactful debut and then losing the faith of the WWE universe, subsequently, heading out of the scene without being able to showcase their true potential. Breaking the threshold of success and distancing himself from the crowd, it is the Ring General from Austria- Gunther- who has found the route to glory and day by day soaring to new heights.

Also Read | Undertaker holds Vince McMahon at fault for failing to stage dream match

Advertisement

Gunther on the rumours of facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

As the WrestleMania XL season is upon us, Gunther, who recently surpassed The Honky Tonk's legendary 454-day reign and became the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, is set to be one of the prime attractions of the show. The Ring General walked into the ring of WrestleMania 39 as the IC champion and stole the show during the triple-threat match alongside Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. A year has passed to the flawless victory, and Gunther is now set to walk in as the champion for the second time in a row at the Grandest stage of them all. Sami Zayn would be the opponent of Gunther this time. 

Advertisement

The fixture is now locked in, however, before it was pushed for the WrestleMania fight card, some resounding reports of a potential mania encounter between Gunther and Brock Lesnar were echoing in the digital space. As it turned out, the fight could not materialise due to known or unknown reasons, yet, the WWE universe deserves to know the truth behind the speculations. Taking our curiosity forward, republicworld.com caught up with Gunther himself in the run-up to WrestleMania XL. We asked the GOATher about whether there were indeed plans for a match between him and Lesnar. 

Advertisement

Gunther addressed the question and politely refused to give anything away. Here's what he said when asked about the match against Brock Lesnar.

"That, I can’t tell you. I am not the management. I think it would have been a realistic choice. But I can’t tell you, definitely not the plan anymore." 

Advertisement

Also Read | Rhodes UNLEASHED as Becky Lynch MANHANDLES Nia Jax

No comment on Brock Lesnar

Since Brock Lesnar has been out for quite a few months now, the republicworld.com further enquired about him and this time asked the Intercontinental champion about when was the last time he heard from the beast.

Gunther again, stood firm on his earlier stand and made us understand that only management can dwell answers on such questions.

Advertisement

"I can’t tell you anything about that. Like I said I am a wrestler, not the management. It was not like I had much to do with him before. So, I can’t tell you about the situation." Gunther added.

*Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024 from 4:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Treesa-Gayatri pair exit

a minute ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji On Marriage

a minute ago
BREAKING: Gunmen open fire in Moscow concert hall.

Moscow Firing

2 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni run-out

2 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

Saurabh Bharadwaj

3 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

6 minutes ago
Ajit Pawar

BJP To Support Ajit Pawar

10 minutes ago
Chae Seo Jin

Seo Jin's Wedding Shoot

10 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

India Supports Bhutan

10 minutes ago
Before the passage of the $1.2 trillion spending bill in the House, Greene tweeted that "Our Republican majority is a complete failure."

US Speaker of the House

12 minutes ago
Shaheed Diwas 2024 : All You Need To Know

Shaheed Diwas 2024

15 minutes ago
Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada On Termination

18 minutes ago
The Shining

Book To Movie Adaptations

23 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Interview

30 minutes ago
Maryan and The Goat Life

Prithviraj On His Film

32 minutes ago
School of Rock

School Of Rock Update

38 minutes ago
Gunther vs Brock Lesnar

Gunther on Lesnar

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education9 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo