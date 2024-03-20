Advertisement

One of the dream matchups that the wrestling world was robbed of was Sting versus. Undertaker. Under Vince McMahon, the WWE had the perfect chance to take it all down, but it never happened. It seems improbable that the two iconic superstars would ever square off against one another because The Deadman is now out of commission, and The Icon recently wrapped up his last match in AEW. Under McMahon's leadership, they both had a strong shot of making the match take place in WWE, but The Undertaker explained why that didn't work out.

Undertaker feels Vince McMahon is at fault for not advocating for a Taker vs Sting match in WWE

Undertaker has been travelling and performing all over the world and is no longer a competitive wrestler. With his legendary 21-0 record, The Deadman became linked with WrestleMania during his storied career in the WWE. On his podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, he did, however, explain why the match never happened during the Icon's brief tenure in the WWE and how Mr. McMahon never advocated for it.

“That would have been huge box office. It just didn’t work out. He had a short run in WWE, and Vince didn’t want it. For whatever reason — I don’t know what it was. He didn’t feel it. Everybody else was clamoring for this match for quite a few years. A year or two into that character change; I mean, people were already sending me artwork with the billboard or the poster. It just never worked out,” The Deadman said

“The match would have been good, but I don’t think it would have lived up to the expectations that people have for it. People always think about things in a certain sense. I think they thought in their mind of Undertaker, 2007 or 2008 versus Sting. It was later on than that. I can say I was way on the backside of what I was going to do when he got there,” he added.

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker faced off against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match, where he ended his career. On the other hand, Sting and Darby Allin engaged in a tag match for the Tag team titles with The Young Bucks, which the Icon prevailed in. After the most spectacular final match imaginable, both superstar wrestlers rode off into the sunset to thunderous applause.