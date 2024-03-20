×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

'Vince didn’t want it': Undertaker blames Vince McMahon for denying fans dream WWE match

The Undertaker feels that his dream match against Sting never happened in WWE as the former boss, Vince McMahon, never made a formal push for it.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Undertaker
Undertaker makes his entrance at the WWE RAW is XXX | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

One of the dream matchups that the wrestling world was robbed of was Sting versus. Undertaker. Under Vince McMahon, the WWE had the perfect chance to take it all down, but it never happened. It seems improbable that the two iconic superstars would ever square off against one another because The Deadman is now out of commission, and The Icon recently wrapped up his last match in AEW. Under McMahon's leadership, they both had a strong shot of making the match take place in WWE, but The Undertaker explained why that didn't work out.

Also Read: WWE's NEXT big thing pulled again from active roster due to serious reason

Advertisement

Undertaker feels Vince McMahon is at fault for not advocating for a Taker vs Sting match in WWE 

Undertaker has been travelling and performing all over the world and is no longer a competitive wrestler. With his legendary 21-0 record, The Deadman became linked with WrestleMania during his storied career in the WWE. On his podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, he did, however, explain why the match never happened during the Icon's brief tenure in the WWE and how Mr. McMahon never advocated for it.

Advertisement

“That would have been huge box office. It just didn’t work out. He had a short run in WWE, and Vince didn’t want it. For whatever reason — I don’t know what it was. He didn’t feel it. Everybody else was clamoring for this match for quite a few years. A year or two into that character change; I mean, people were already sending me artwork with the billboard or the poster. It just never worked out,” The Deadman said

The Undertaker | Image: WWE

“The match would have been good, but I don’t think it would have lived up to the expectations that people have for it. People always think about things in a certain sense. I think they thought in their mind of Undertaker, 2007 or 2008 versus Sting. It was later on than that. I can say I was way on the backside of what I was going to do when he got there,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Brock Lesnar's WWE status update: MASSIVE news about Lesnar's return to WWE emerges

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker faced off against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match, where he ended his career. On the other hand, Sting and Darby Allin engaged in a tag match for the Tag team titles with The Young Bucks, which the Icon prevailed in. After the most spectacular final match imaginable, both superstar wrestlers rode off into the sunset to thunderous applause.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajamouli with MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani's Oscar Speech

a few seconds ago
Golf

Queen Sirikit Cup

a minute ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

2 minutes ago
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Treesa-Gayatri in Swiss

3 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

6 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

9 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

12 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

12 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

13 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

14 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

16 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In White Saree

17 minutes ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

18 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Haircare Tips For Holi

20 minutes ago
pak

Pakistan, IMF

22 minutes ago
Domestic natural gas prices slashed

Reducing LNG Dependence

22 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

23 minutes ago
Apples

Hormone Balancing Foods

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo