Throughout the years, the WWE have been called out for not utilizing their main event talents, and Jinder Mahal is one of the cases. The former WWE Champion has been underutilized ever since his first and only world title run, and he has been treated more or less like a jobber. Even though he was on a gradual rise after receiving a title shot, he faced the wrath of the cuts as the WWE released him along with some other talents. As Mahal relishes his quiet time due to the no-compete clause, he is already receiving attention from the independent circuit.

Jinder Mahal already attracting wrestling promotions amid no-compete clause, could move ahead of WWE soon - Reports

Now that the WWE has released Jinder Mahal, a horde of opportunities has opened up for the modern-day Maharaja. Even though he has been relaxing and hitting up the gym, a lot of opportunities are already knocking on the door of the former WWE Champion. As per reports by Fightful Select, Mahal is a big attraction among a lot of independent wrestling promotions, which include Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), Black Label Pro, and AIW. They have expressed an interest in booking Jinder for some upcoming shows. Not only in the United States, but he is also attracting interest in various Canadian and overseas wrestling promotions.

Jinder Mahal with Indus Sher ahead of his title match at WWE NXT | Image: WWE



The interest in Jinder Mahal is imminent, as the Bollywood Boyz, who previously worked in the WWE as Mahal's lackeys during his world title run, has made a name in the independent circuit after their release from the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion. The latest spree of releases featured all of the Indian-origin superstars, and now the WWE is without an Indian-origin wrestler. Moreover, given that they have a massive fanbase among the Indian audience, it could leave an impact down the road.

Jinder Mahal, Veer and Sanga expressed their frustrations when they called out the WWE's double standards. The former WWE Champion also expressed the stereotypical dilemma the Indian-origin wrestlers face in the line of work.

The Modern Day Maharaja's no-compete clause with the WWE will expire in July 2024, and the same stands for Indus Sher and a few other wrestlers. it is yet to be seen where will they wind up next.