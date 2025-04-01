John Cena and Cody Rhodes Do Away with Trash Talking, Get into Vengeful Fist Fight in London Ahead of WrestleMania 41

The road to WrestleMania and the build-up to the grandest stage of them all is starting to heat up, and WWE is leaving no stone unturned to hype up John Cena's last Mania appearance. The sixteen-time world champion's heel turn has been the biggest talking point of pro wrestling so far. Once a fan favorite and a hero, Cena's heel turn is something that has shocked an entire generation that grew up on his in-ring heroics.

John Cena is locking horns with the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, in the main event of WrestleMania Night 2. Interestingly, John had helped Cody finish his story and defeat Tribal Chief, aka Roman Reigns, in the main event of Mania 40. John and Cody have shared an amicable relationship over many years, but their current feud seems to have dented their bond too.

Cena and Rhodes Throw Punches at Each Other

Former WWE Universal Champion John Cena kicked off Monday Night RAW in London to cut a new promo for his last Mania appearance. John's moment was short-lived as the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, came out of the locker room to confront the leader of the Cenation. Cena and Cody fired verbal volleys at each other. Cena also went to the extent of saying that Cody was a champion who was being protected by the WWE.

Things intensified after Cody Rhodes said that the crowd doubts John Cena's wrestling abilities. Cena, who was almost out of the iconic squared circle, hurried back to attack Cody. The American Nightmare was well-prepared, as he executed a perfect "Cody Cutter" to put Cena down.

John Cena Just One Title Away from Going Past Ric Flair