WWE Changes Streaming Method For India Right Ahead Of WrestleMania 41, RAW, SmackDown And NXT To Now Have A New Home

WWE is gearing up for the biggest pay-per-view event of the year, WrestleMania 41. All roads and all storylines now lead to the grandest stage of them all, which takes place on April 19, 2025, and April 20, 2025. WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO), Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, has changed the landscape of the WWE, and since he took over, fans have invested their time and emotions in the business and the storylines that are being put in place.

WWE has enjoyed the luxury of having a huge fan base in India for many years now. A few days back, it was reported that WWE management was planning to host a huge flagship event in India by the end of 2026. WWE has made huge profits from wrestling fans in the Middle East and Europe. The crowds in Europe have been very interactive, and they have helped the entertainment industry build storylines. Now, WWE is giving India and the country's wrestling fans the acknowledgement they deserve.

Netflix India Becomes New Home for WWE

In a landmark move, WWE joined forces with streaming platform Netflix to air their shows, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Netflix aired RAW for the very first time on January 6, 2025, and it was a move welcomed by many. However, as far as the Indian subcontinent goes, WWE continued with Sony LIV as their live streaming partner. But now, Triple H has made yet another monumental move, and WWE's flagship shows can now be live-streamed on Netflix in India, starting from April 1, 2025.

WrestleMania 41: WWE Sets Sights on the Biggest PPV of All Time