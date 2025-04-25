John Cena Praises TNA Champion Joe Hendry After WrestleMania 41 Match vs Randy Orton - 'He's Going to Be a Major Player'

Updated April 25th 2025, 18:52 IST
WWE undisputed champion John Cena has praised TNA Champion Joe Hendry, who surprised everyone when he was revealed as Randy Orton's mystery WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent.
Orton was meant to face Kevin Owens but due to the Canadian being ruled out due to a real-life neck injury but Hendry did not disappoint on his WrestleMania debut.
And Cena is one of many who believes in Joe Hendry - and even revealed a bit of advice he gave the Scottish wrestler.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cena said that Hendry asked him for advice at the Royal Rumble event.
"Joe is awesome. I got the chance to meet Joe at the Rumble, face-to-face. He had a small moment in Rumble and he’s like, ‘Hey, you’re good at this, how do I make this more?’ I gave him some advice, ‘You don’t. You go out there, you be yourself, and you make your moment, your moment. When you try to make your moment more than is given, that’s selfish. You’re a small piece of a great show.'"
It would appear that Hendry took his advice as he went viral despite losing the match to Orton.
Cena also complimented the TNA Champion and said he is going to be a major player in the industry.
"At WrestleMania, I thought he was brilliant. If I don’t know that kid, I got to know him. He got to do his stuff, he got to be in a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton, and he got a fantastic moment in giving Randy his 20th WrestleMania (match). We got an introduction on a large level to Joe Hendry. I think he’s going to be a major player."
Given Hendry's multiple appearances in WWE programming, including in NXT, it seems likely he is WWE-bound when his TNA contract expires.
