Big Allegation On Triple H For Faking WrestleMania 41 Attendance? Fan's Video From The Allegiant Stadium Sparks Controversy

Despite WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H's best efforts, WrestleMania 41 ended up being as dull as it could get. The fans were left infuriated due to The Rock's absence from the 41st edition of Mania. The Rock was involved in a feud that featured both John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The WWE Universe had expected the Final Boss to make an appearance, but it never happened.

The match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, lacked chemistry. Cena's heel turn is one of the greatest decisions that the WWE's creative team has ever made, but none of it reflected in the WWE Championship match involving Cena and Rhodes. The only saving grace was the triple threat match that took place between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

The match saw one of the greatest betrayals in the sports entertainment industry, with Heyman turning his back on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The move was expected, but the manner in which it was executed was phenomenal.

WWE Fans Blame Triple H For Faking WrestleMania Attendance

WrestleMania 41 had one of the best sets seen in any WWE pay-per-view in recent times. The biggest PPV this year was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stone Cold Steve Austin came out on Night 2 to announce the official attendance of WrestleMania Night 2. Austin announced that 61,467 were present in the stadium during Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

A reel on Instagram has now gone viral, where a user is showing empty seats at the Allegiant Stadium during Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. Though the Allegiant Stadium can chair 75,000 fans, it can't be said how true the fan's claims were.\

WWE Gear Up For Next Big PPV, The Backlash