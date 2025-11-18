WWE Builds Up Hype For Survivor Series: War Games; Two Title Clashes Announced, Titanic Returns Take Place On RAW

The WWE's next big PLE is a captivating affair as the wrestling promotion is notching things up to the next level. A baseball park will host a WWE Premium Live Event, building significant hype among the wrestling fans for the Survivor Series: War Games.

The Survivor Series: War Games PLE is one of the most anticipated wrestling events and is one of WWE's Big 4 events on their calendar. Triple H and the WWE have already set up the men's and women's War Games match, but there was significant suspense on who would be the final few opponents for the side.

Men's War Games Match Continues To Take Shape In WWE RAW

The recent episode of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden in NYC has seemingly finalised all the participants of the men's War Games clash.

The main event of RAW at MSG showed the face-off between the two participating sides. The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will pair up with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. They needed one more member to join them, and the surprise is now lifted.

Brock Lesnar turned out to be the final member for the Vision, Logan and McIntyre, as Paul Heyman pulled some strings to align the Beast Incarnate with his side.

The team of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and The Usos has also gained a partner as the 'OTC' Roman Reigns also returned on RAW. He took out Lesnar and Reed, hinting that he has aligned himself with Rhodes, Punk and The Usos.

John Cena To Make Final PLE Appearance At Survivor Series: War Games

Monday Night RAW also set up two significant title matches for WWE's Survivor Series: WAR Games PLE. The Intercontinental championship will be on the line, as John Cena will face 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio in a rematch for the title.

The match would mark John Cena's final appearance at a Premium Live Event as an active WWE wrestler, marking the end of an era. He will eventually face the winner of the Last Time is Now tournament at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC.

Apart from the Cena vs Mysterio clash, the women's World Championship will also be up for grabs. Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against the veteran Nikki Bella, who recently turned heel and attacked Vaquer on live TV.