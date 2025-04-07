John Cena vs Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 Match To Have Surprise Intruder? Randy Orton's Doubtful Mania Fate Raises Concerns

The WWE is gearing up for the biggest pay-per-view event of this year, WrestleMania 41. WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to hype Mania up, and he has booked some great matches that will leave the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. WrestleMania XL was the greatest Mania of all time, and Triple H is aiming to surpass it this time around in terms of viewership.

Roman Reigns will lock horns with CM Punk and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania. The main event of night two of WrestleMania will see Cody Rhodes locking horns with John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Many fans believe that the WWE has failed to hype up Mania 41 compared to Mania XL. But the WWE has a bigger problem to address: the future of the Viper, Randy Orton.

Exploring The Possibility Of Orton Interfering Cody vs Cena Match

Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent, Kevin Owens, has pulled out of WrestleMania owing to a neck injury that he sustained. Owens, in his own words, admitted to the fact that he needs surgery and hence wouldn't be able to compete in WrestleMania. This leaves Randy Orton's fate hanging in the balance, as the WWE had established their feud for a very long time, and it was expected to be a WrestleMania classic.

Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE Champion, and Cena has won the title 16 times. Orton appeared in a segment recently and said to Cody, on his face, that he was coming for his title after WrestleMania. Interestingly, people have been demanding a Cena vs Orton main event for a very long time. Considering this is Cena's last Mania appearance and Randy doesn't have any worthy Mania opponent, it is likely that WWE might start cooking up a Cena vs Orton vs Rhodes match.

Tough Road For Cody Ahead