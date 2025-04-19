Ex-WWE & WCW World Champion Predicts 'Big Swerve' for WrestleMania 41 Main Event - 'Paul Heyman Will...'

The most-anticipated match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 is the main event - a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

It is a historic moment for Punk as, for the first time in his career, he will be in the main event of WrestleMania.

For Rollins and Reigns, it will be the second time on the trot that they will be headlining Night One of WrestleMania - they were on opposite sides of a tag team match also featuring The Rock and Cody Rhodes on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

And there is plenty of intrigue around the result, not least due to the fact that all three of them are bonafide main eventers.

Kevin Nash's Big Prediction

One person who knows a thing or two about such big matches is Kevin Nash, who held world titles in both the erstwhile WWF and later WCW.

He has predicted a big swerve coming in the match - one that, if it comes true, could end the reunion of CM Punk and Paul Heyman relatively quickly.

"Seth Rollins (to win) with the help of Paul Heyman. The big swerve. They did that thing where Roman was kind of bashing him, and instead of just—like at one point, he basically said, "You were full of s***" to him," Nash said on his podcast.

It might seem far fetched, but WWE have planted the seeds for it happening.

Rollins Also Owed a 'Favour'

The reason Heyman is paired with Punk instead of Roman, whom he's served as a Wiseman during their Bloodline days, is due to Punk encashing a favour for teaming with The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

But Rollins also claimed he was owed a favour when, instead of attacking Heyman after taking out Punk, he stopped short - and said he is now owed a favour by Heyman.