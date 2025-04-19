Roman Reigns Goes Through Hard Grind Ahead Of WrestleMania 41, Tribal Chief Gives Fans Special Insight Into His Workout

The Original Tribal Chief (OTC) is gearing up for one of the biggest fights of his life on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 41. The upcoming 41st edition of WrestleMania will be held on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas.

This is the first time in four years that the Tribal Chief will walk out without his WWE Universal Championship and also without his wiseman, Paul Heyman. Last year, the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, defeated Roman Reigns in WrestleMania XL to win the WWE Universal title. The Chief Content Officer (CCO) of the WWE, Triple H, aka Paul Michael Levesque, is eyeing WrestleMania 41 to become one of the biggest Manias of all time. So far, things have gone pretty smoothly for the sports entertainment industry.

The WWE revealed the set for WrestleMania 41, and it attracted positive responses. Triple H has booked some interesting matches for WrestleMania, and it is all set to be a blockbuster event.

Roman Reigns Prepares Hard For WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns will lock horns with CM Punk and his former teammate Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. The match holds a lot of significance as the Tribal Chief's wiseman Paul Heyman will stay at his best friend CM Punk's corner, courtesy of a favor that he owed.

This will be Roman Reigns' tenth WrestleMania main event, and it certainly cements his place among the greats of the sports entertainment industry. The Tribal Chief shared footage of his workout and preparation ahead of WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns' WWE contract, as per his own admission, ends after WrestleMania 41, and he might end up taking a sabbatical.

Reigns Reflects On His Retirement Plans

Much ahead of WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns gave his fans insight into his retirement plans from the WWE. It is a known fact that Reigns has been dealing with leukemia for a very long time now.