WATCH: John Cena Gets Emotional On Friday Night SmackDown, Tries To Hold Back His Tears After Being Introduced For One Final Time In Dublin

WWE Star and Peacemaker actor John Cena's wrestling career is gradually coming to a close. Cena, the biggest icon of the WWE and the flagbearer of the 'Ruthless Aggression' era, will retire in December this year. Cena, now a renowned Hollywood actor, has publicly admitted to the fact that his passion for wrestling isn't lost one bit, but his body is in no condition now to fulfill the physical demands of the sport.

John Cena Gets Emotional After Rousing Reception In Dublin

Last year during Money in the Bank, John announced his retirement. The 'Leader of the Cenation' also said that his last year, his Farewell Tour will give his fans a chance to experience the highs and lows of his career, and he will compete in all the pay-per-views till the Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025.

Cena started this year with his infamous heel turn at the Elimination Chamber that shocked the entire WWE Universe. Cena also won his much-awaited 17th WWE Title and went past the 'Nature Boy' aka Ric Flair to cement himself as one of the Greatest of All Time. So far, in his Farewell Tour, Cena has faced the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Ron Killings, and CM Punk. Cena is all set to face Logan Paul next in WWE's next pay-per-view, 'Clash in Paris'.

Prior to the marquee WWE pay-per-view event, the Leader of the Cenation came out for the one final time in Dublin. Cena received a huge round of applause upon his introduction, and he had a tough time in controlling his tears back.

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar At WWE Bad Blood

The WWE has made some significant plans as far as the Brock Lesnar vs John Cena match is concerned. After the 2025 edition of SummerSlam, WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H said that it was John Cena's wish to work with Brock Lesnar one last time before he rode into the sunset.