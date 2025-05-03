'You Were Scared': Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Calls Out Logan Paul After WWE Superstar Rejects $15 Million Offer To Fight Him

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko has publicly called out Logan Paul after the wrestler revealed that he had declined a $15 Million offer to fight the Ex-Navy SEAL inside the ring in a boxing match. Instead, he wants to remain committed to the WWE . The message triggered a response from Messi's bodyguard, who believes Logan chickened out from the match.

Yassine Cheuko Believes Logan Paul Chickened Out!

The Logan Paul vs Lionel Messi issue took a legal turn when both sides sued each other over their hydration brands. The battle continued to get messier, and it may not be long before the owners of both hydration brands see each other in the courtroom. Paul had also called out the Argentine footballer to settle the issue with a boxing match inside the squared circle. While Messi didn't bother, his bodyguard seized the moment and challenged Logan Paul for the fight.

After Logan Paul said on RAW Recap that he had declined the offer which was worth millions, Yassine Cheuko took to social media platform Instagram and called out the WWE superstar.

"Lolo, Lolo, listen, enough with your WWE Superstar story, we all know you were scared... Two months ago, when you wanted to fight a football player, you didn't mention WWE. Now that it's getting serious, you're trying to make excuses. Honestly, who turns down $15 million? And you dare to talk about commitment.

"Now you have two choices: keep dancing in the ring with your drama, your drinking and your fake lifestyle, or be a man, save your dignity and sign the contract. Let's give people a real fight," Lionel Messi's Bodyguard said in the video.

Logan Paul Has Committed Himself To The WWE

Currently, Logan Paul has a lot on his plate as he has fully dedicated himself as a superstar wrestler in the WWE. He was a part of WrestleMania 41 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he secured a win against veteran AJ Styles.