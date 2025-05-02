'I'm Putting Him Out To Pasture': Grayson Waller Sets Sights On John Cena As WWE Announces Perth Takeover With Crown Jewel

WWE superstar Grayson Waller has issued a warning to the Undisputed Champion John Cena after he has been announced to make an appearance in Perth, Western Australia. The Aussie Icon reminded Cena that he would be stepping into his territory and that he would have to go through him upon his arrival. Waller delivered a cut-throat warning that he would be putting Cena out to pasture.

Grayson Waller Has A Warning For John Cena Ahead Of Crown Jewel

The WWE recently announced the 2025 Perth takeover, with Crown Jewel all set to happen outside Saudi Arabia for the first time. RAW and SmackDown will also happen in Perth, setting up the stage for the PLE. John Cena will be making his final appearance in the Land Down Under, and the Last Real Champion is expected to have a title defence in Western Australia. Grayson Waller has teased standing toe-to-toe with the 17-time World Champion by warning him that he would be eager to curb his retirement tour in October.

"Here's the thing, this is John Cena's last appearance in Australia. That's a crazy thing. John Cena is obviously the G.O.A.T. He's a legend in this industry, but he has to remember he's coming to Australia, lad. This is my house. I run this place. So if he wants to come in here, he's gonna have to go through me. That retirement tour is supposed to finish in December. Maybe it finishes in October, because if he comes anywhere near me in my country, I'm putting him out to pasture," Grayson Waller said during an appearance on The Project TV, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.

John Cena To Defend His Title At Backlash

John Cena made history after becoming a 17-time World Champion after defeating 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. It was a sight to witness as Cena became one of the most decorated world champions in the history of wrestling.