Night Of Champions Remains On Schedule As WWE Team Travels To Saudi Arabia Amid Ongoing Middle-East Tensions

Night of Champions, the WWE's upcoming premium live event, will take place in Saudi Arabia despite the heightened tensions in the Middle East. Reports have mentioned that chartered planes which had the WWE talents and staff onboard had jetted off for the West Asian country. Their planes had left from Miami to Riyadh on Wednesday.
As conflicts in the Middle East grew, concerns increased about whether the WWE would host the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Chatter on the event's location being changed after the Israel-Iran conflicts heightened was at an all-time high. Multiple countries have also issued travel advisories to their citizens after the tensions rose. However, it looks like the event is a go as the WWE staff and superstars are flying to Saudi Arabia for the event.
"WWE's chartered flight to Saudi Arabia, carrying most of the talent heading to this week's Friday Night SmackDown and Night of Champions in Riyadh, left Miami, Florida around 5 PM Eastern this afternoon," PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported.
The report added that executive John Gaburuck, who oversees the WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia, flew to the US from Riyadh to meet the company's talents to ensure that everything was safe and that it would be just like a usual visit to the Middle East.
The WWE Night Of Champions has a significantly stacked Match Card brimming with elite talents coming face-to-face in the kingdom's capital in Riyadh. A total of six matches have been confirmed, which included two championship matches. The finals of the Queen and King of the Ring tournament will also take place in Saudi.
Superstars like John Cena, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross, Asuka, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, and many more would be featured on the show. Expect some celebrity sightings as well, as the WWE often invites celebrities to attend the shows.
The WWE Night of Champions PLE will emanate live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28, 2025, from 10:30 PM IST.
