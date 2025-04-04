WWE Hall of Famer Spoils Return of Legendary Premium Live Event in July 2025 - Check Out The Details

In 2018, WWE held their first-ever women-only Premium Live Event (PLE) by the name of WWE Evolution. The event came about at a time when WWE's women wrestlers were beginning to break into the mainstream and the event was very well-received by fans. However, since that time, there has been no part two of the event despite plenty of clamour from fans.

But in 2025, rumours of the event making a comeback have been doing the rounds and it has now all but been confirmed by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

In a clip from her podcast alongside twin sister and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, she can be seen talking about an announcement to be made for July 2025 that fans will be excited about. The clip has now gone viral and many have interpreted it to mean the return of WWE Evolution.

See The Clip Below

WWE Evolution - A Historic Moment for Women's Wrestling

In 2015, the “women's revolution” hit WWE's main roster and led to the rise of stars like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone in AEW), Charlotte Flair and more.

The roster also boasted former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, who was the RAW Women's Champion at that point in time.

The event was announced on an episode of RAW and was the first and so far only show to feature matches solely of women wrestlers.

Incidentally, Nikki Bella was part of the first-ever Evolution PLE and looks set to be a part of the second one as well.

Bella main evented the event when she took on Rousey in a match for the RAW women's championship and lost the match to the former UFC champion.