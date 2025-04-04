WrestleMania 41 Match Card Expected To Undergo Major Shake-Up As WWE Talent Suffers Injury | Reports

The WWE is leaving no stone unturned to deliver one of the most exciting wrestling spectacles in Las Vegas. Several matches have been announced for WrestleMania 41, with top-tier superstars set for action inside the Allegiant Stadium. However, WWE has reportedly run into some trouble as one of the superstars who was a part of the matches in Mania has suffered an injury, and the Match Card may undergo changes just weeks before the Showcase of the Immortals.

Huge Shake-Up For WrestleMania 41 Match Card Possible

The WrestleMania season is upon us as the Showcase of the Immortals is expected to feature a grand match card. Titles would be on the line and a lot of high-intensity matches have also been made official. Superstars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and more have been announced for the mega showcase in Las Vegas. The Allegiant Stadium will have a thunderous atmosphere, and it will be an exciting two-day spectacle.

However, it looks like the WWE may have to alter their match card for WrestleMania 41 as one of the superstars whose match has been announced for the showcase has suffered an injury. As per PWN's Cody Woades and Masked J, a Mania match-up could be off the cards due to the injury of a wrestler. While the injured talent remains a mystery, the match has been announced for the 41st edition of Mania in Las Vegas.

What Is The Tentative Match Schedule For Both Nights Of WrestleMania 41?

With WrestleMania being a two-night affair, fans are anticipating what matches will be lined up on both nights. There are four championship matches in place, and reports suggest that the World Heavyweight Championship match between GUNTHER and Jey Uso, as well as the Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair WWE Women's Championship match, would happen on Night One. The Triple Threat between CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be closing Night One.