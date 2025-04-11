sb.scorecardresearch
  • Randy Orton Set to Have WrestleMania 41 Match Despite Kevin Owens' Surgery as WWE's Plans For Event Revealed

Updated April 11th 2025, 18:29 IST

Randy Orton Set to Have WrestleMania 41 Match Despite Kevin Owens' Surgery as WWE's Plans For Event Revealed

Randy Orton's planned WWE WrestleMania 41 match with Kevin Owens was cancelled after the latter's neck injury, but he will reportedly make it onto the main card

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Randy Orton
Randy Orton | Image: wwe.com

WWE superstar Randy orton was left without a WrestleMania 41 match after his scheduled encounter against Kevin Owens was called off. 

Orton was set to take on Owens in a match that many were anticipating, but it was scuppered due to Owens suffering a legitimate neck injury that will require surgery, meaning he will be out of action for an indefinite time period. 

However, any talks of Orton thus missing out on the event seem unlikely as a new report reveals that he will be on the card after all. 

That is because, according to a report in WrestleVotes, WWE is planning on expanding the card even now. 

14 Matches Over 2 Days?

As of now, there have been 12 matches announced for the two-day extravaganza but WWE is planning on adding two more matches to the card. 

The first one is a match between Randy Orton and an as-of-now unnamed opponent. 

The second match which will be made official soon is a match for the World Tag Team Championships between The War Raiders and The New Day. 

The two teams have been feuding on WWE Raw and recently saw a title match finish in disqualification. 

How The WWE WrestleMania 41 Card Looks As of Now

  • Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena - Undisputed WWE Championship
  • Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship
  • Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
  • LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - United States Championship
  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
  • Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship
  • IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship
  • Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio - Intercontinental Championship
  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
  • Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
  • Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBD - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Published April 11th 2025, 18:29 IST