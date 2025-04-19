'Step Up': Randy Orton Throws Open Challenge At Star Wrestlers And WWE Fans To Face Him At WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas

The WrestleMania 41 weekend is just around the corner, with the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry slated to make appearances across two different nights. WrestleMania 41 will be held on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. WrestleMania XL was a huge success, and Triple H, the Chief Content Officer (CCO), is gunning for the 41st edition of Mania to be bigger and better. WrestleMania will be held at Allegiant Stadium, situated in Sin City.

Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, has booked some high-octane matches for WrestleMania 41. Superstars such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton will feature in what is being looked upon as one of the greatest Manias in the making.

The WWE recently unveiled the set that is to be used for the 41st edition of WrestleMania, and it has attracted positive responses. So far, everything has been pitch-perfect for the WWE in terms of planning for the biggest pay-per-view, apart from Randy Orton's match.

Orton Throws Open Challenge At Fans

Randy Orton was previously scheduled to face Kevin Owens in WrestleMania. The WWE had built a perfect storyline for Kevin Owens to face Orton. Unfortunately, Kevin Owens had to pull out of WrestleMania due to his neck injury. Owens has to undergo surgery, and hence he will be unavailable for Mania. This has left Randy Orton's fate hanging in the balance. Hours before the 41st edition of WrestleMania, Orton threw an open challenge at the fans and the superstars to face him on the grandest stage of them all.

"Check it out, anybody in the locker room wants to test their metal. I dare them to step up. Anyone out on the strip, anyone of you, if you want a pair of wrestling boots. Hell, if you just catch the wind, that Randy Orton, the Legend Killer needs an opponent for WrestleMania 41. I challenge you to step up. I will be there Sunday, Allegiant Stadium, in the ring, ready to go," said Randy while cutting his promo for WrestleMania 41.

Orton Makes His Thoughts Clear On Competing For 15th WWE Championship

Randy Orton has 14 WWE Championships to his name and is tied with 'The Game', Triple H. A few weeks back, Orton walked up to the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and made his intentions clear that after WrestleMania, he will challenge either Cody or Cena for his 15th Championship.