WrestleMania 41 Stage Unveiled By Pat McAfee & Stephanie McMahon, Fans Go Berserk Over Jaw-Dropping Set Design

The WWE has performed one of the biggest unveils in the history of the company. With WrestleMania 41 just a couple of days away, the Connecticut-based promotion has revealed the stage design for the Showcase of the Immortals at the Allegiant Stadium. Unveiled by Pat McAfee and Stephanie McMahon, the set looks stunning, and the ramp for the wrestlers to walk on adds up to the charm with its long length. The stage may give some flashbacks of the design which was created at WrestleMania 24 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Unlike the 40th edition in Philadelphia, they went a very different route with the design, and the fans are loving it.

WWE Unveils The Stage For WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium

Former NFL Punter and RAW commentator Pat McAfee and Stephanie McMahon led the proceedings during the unveiling of the stage of WrestleMania 41 stage. After McAfee's call, the cameras panned towards the ramp, which showed the entire set design of the Allegiant Stadium. The Pyro went off inside the venue, and then Stephanie McMahon came out from the Gorilla and towards the entrance ramp. She made her way towards the ramp and welcomed the fans to WrestleMania 41.

The stage design was inspired by one of Las Vegas's most recognisable landmarks, the Plaza Hotel and Casino. It was only right for the WWE to make the stage resemble a popular spot from the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Fans Are Buzzing Over WrestleMania 41 Stage Design

Fans on social media are buzzing over the stage as it is one of the finest-looking builds in recent memory.