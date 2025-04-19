WrestleMania 41: Triple H Name Drops Vince McMahon During Hall Of Fame Speech, Says 'Would Not Be Here Without Him'

Triple H delivered a moving speech during his Hall of Fame induction ahead of WrestleMania 41. The WWE CCO thanked a lot of people who have been a part of his life, be it personally or professionally. From wife Stephanie McMahon to fellow wrestlers Steve Austin, Batista, Randy Orton and even Linda McMahon, He made sure to keep everyone in. The newly-minted Hall of Famer also name-dropped Vince McMahon, who brought him into the WWE.

Triple H Thanks Vince McMahon In His HOF Speech

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has found his rightful spot in the WWE's Hall of Fame. After entertaining the crowd as an active wrestler and then taking up a backstage executive role, he has been a cornerstone of the evolution of World Wrestling Entertainment. The 14-time World Champion was inducted by DX compatriot and best friend, Shawn Michaels. HHH was moved with the induction, and it was imminent in his speech. Hunter also gave credit where it mattered the most as he mentioned Vince McMahon during his speech and thanked him for bringing him in the WWE.

"There's one thing that I've skirted around all night long, but I've got to talk about it, and that's Vince. "It's a complicated story and a complicated relationship, but it so many ways I would not be here without him...

"He's the one that saw something in me creatively, invited me to those production meetings, taught me, let me sit under that learning tree and encouraged me to sit under the Pat [Patteron] learning tree, and continue to learn," Triple H said during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

HHH Mentioning Mr. McMahon Was Indeed Surprising

Vince McMahon has been a grey subject for the WWE after he was charged with sexual abuse and trafficking by former company employee Janel Grant. McMahon has since distanced himself from the company and is barely mentioned anywhere. But the Hall of Fame is a place where the inductees could deliver their speeches unfiltered, and Triple H seized the moment to thank Mr. McMahon.

From Paul Heyman dropping F-bombs to Ric Flair Name-dropping Sting, who was a part of AEW. Hall of Fame ceremonies have been the time when the fans get to witness an utterly different side of a wrestler or a figure being inducted.