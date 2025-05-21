Roman Reigns Set to Follow in Cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Footsteps, Could Star in Movie Based on Video Game - Report

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the world of pro wrestling, and has become one of the most well-recognised members of the WWE roster.

However, Reigns has also previously made no bones of his desire to test himself in the world of Hollywood should the right opportunities arise.

And it seems like the man known as ‘The Tribal Chief’ of WWE could well get a chance to star in a huge movie if things go right.

According to a report in ‘Deadline’, Reigns is in talks to play a part in the ‘Street Fighter’ movie inspired by the video game of the same name.

What role Reigns plays is less clear - the likes of Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo are also all in talks for the film, and little is known about it at this point.

Previous Experience in Movies

While Reigns is yet to have a breakthrough Hollywood moment, he has had some experience of acting on the big screen.

His most prominent role came in ‘The Fast and The Furious: Hobbs and Shaw’, the spin-off Fast and Furious movie starring his real-life cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

He also had a short role in the Netflix film ‘The Wrong Missy’. Beyond that, however, he hasn't done much in Hollywood.

Reigns Reveals Retirement Plans

His latest contract, signed in 2022, runs until the end of 2026 and has already seen him take on a part-time schedule.

"After I finish the contract that I'm in, we probably got another year or two max. Then it's time to take on a less physical form of entertainment," Reigns said in an interview to Vanity Fair.

However, he said he doesn't want to just pick any movie that comes his way and is willing to be selective.

"I almost want to model it after (Quentin) Tarantino, where we're not just doing anything and everything. I want to really plot out: I want this one, I want that one."