Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn left the entire WWE universe in awe when they defeated the Usos at WrestleMania 39. The victory was the result of a weeks of build-up which first saw Zayn being a associate member of the Bloodline and then refusing their ways to go against them and rekindling friendship with Owens, who already was in a heated feud with Roman Reigns. Owens and Zayn vs The Usos proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for the fans, and tears also rolled down from the eyes of several fanatics when they the babyfaces won the contest. However, following that high, the Canadian duo lost popularity and ultimately they lost their title after a few months.

Kevin Owens on his title reign with Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens fought in a WrestleMania main event for the second straight year in 2023. In a recent interview, the former Universal Champion expressed dissatisfaction with the manner he was booked following the show.

Owens teamed up with Sami Zayn to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. They held the titles for 153 days before falling to The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Payback 2023.

Before Elimination Chamber, Kevin Owens sat for an interview with Mail Sport and laid out his views on the tag team title reign with Sami Zayn.

"Me and Sami worked our a**es off to give main events on RAW every week that had people going wild and we succeeded, and I'm not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren't on pay-per-views," Owens said. "They weren't under the big bright lights. They were usually on RAW."