English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

'Sami and I did a lot': Kevin Owens feels his WWE tag team run with Sami Zayn went underappreciated

Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE Tag Team Tile stint with Sami Zayn that started after they defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Republic Sports Desk
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn | Image:WWE.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn left the entire WWE universe in awe when they defeated the Usos at WrestleMania 39. The victory was the result of a weeks of build-up which first saw Zayn being a associate member of the Bloodline and then refusing their ways to go against them and rekindling friendship with Owens, who already was in a heated feud with Roman Reigns. Owens and Zayn vs The Usos proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for the fans, and tears also rolled down from the eyes of several fanatics when they the babyfaces won the contest. However, following that high, the Canadian duo lost popularity and ultimately they lost their title after a few months.

Also Read | John Cena responds to Vince McMahon's sex trafficking charge

Advertisement

Kevin Owens on his title reign with Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens fought in a WrestleMania main event for the second straight year in 2023. In a recent interview, the former Universal Champion expressed dissatisfaction with the manner he was booked following the show. 

Advertisement

Owens teamed up with Sami Zayn to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. They held the titles for 153 days before falling to The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Payback 2023.

Before Elimination Chamber, Kevin Owens sat for an interview with Mail Sport and laid out his views on the tag team title reign with Sami Zayn.

Advertisement

"Me and Sami worked our a**es off to give main events on RAW every week that had people going wild and we succeeded, and I'm not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren't on pay-per-views," Owens said. "They weren't under the big bright lights. They were usually on RAW."

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo