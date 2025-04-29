Sami Zayn Drops Subtle Hints Of Turning Heel, Former Teammate Of The Bloodline Humiliates Seth Rollins Without Mincing Words

John Cena's sudden and shocking heel turn has opened up new possibilities in the WWE. The guy who remained a babyface for almost two decades turning into a heel is something that nobody saw coming. WrestleMania 41 was hyped up around John Cena and his heel turn, but his match for the WWE Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes ended up being a disappointment for many reasons.

WWE fans believe that both stars lacked chemistry, which made the main event boring. WrestleMania 41 at large was saved by the triple threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. The manner in which the "Wiseman" betrayed both Punk and Reigns was something that left the fans shocked.

After an almost dull WrestleMania 41, the Chief Content Officer (CCO) of the WWE, Triple H, has set his sights on the next pay-per-view, Backlash. The PPV will be held on May 10 and might see a few things that will be instrumental in deciding the future storylines of the WWE.

Fans Speculate That Sami Zayn Might Turn Heel

After his victory at WrestleMania 41, "The Architect," Seth Rollins, has proclaimed himself as the man who is the future of the WWE. Rollins has joined forces with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins made Sami Zayn an offer that he can go back to SmackDown. Rollins also said that he doesn't want Sami to become his target on his way to achieve greatness.

Sami had a very interesting answer to it, and the fans are speculating that he might end up turning heel. "I will win a WWE Championship, I will become a world champion. When I do it, it will not be because of any favors from anyone. It will be because I did it my way. I did it the right way," said Zayn while turning down Rollins' offer.

Zayn Likely To Challenge Jey Uso