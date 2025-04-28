WWE WrestleMania Headed to London Soon? Mayor Sadiq Khan Talks Up Hopes of First International 'Showcase of The Immortals'

In recent years, World Wrestling Entertainment - or WWE for short - have held a number of Premium Live Events or PLEs outside of their traditional American market.

This makes sense given the promotion boasts a fanbase all around the world and it is going to continue happening in the future.

However, one event that is yet to take place overseas is WrestleMania, the proverbial crown jewel to the WWE kingdom.

Since its inception, the event has always been held in and around the United States of America. But London mayor Sadiq Khan is keen to change that, according to a report.

Can It Happen?

It is worth noting that London has hosted major WWE events in the past - Summerslam 1992 took place in Wembley Stadium and the 2024 edition of Money in the Bank was also held in the UK, not to mention multiple editions of Clash at the Castle in Wales and Scotland, respectively.

And London has previously hosted a number of top sporting events, including the Olympics in 2012.

And Khan has previously spoken to WWE's higher-ups to try and bring WrestleMania to London too.

"I am delighted to have met with WWE Hall of Famer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan to discuss how we can work to make London WrestleMania’s first international destination," Sadiq Khan said during a public address in July 2024.

How Soon Could London Host The Event?

But there's also the point of when WWE might be able to bring WrestleMania to the city - with the hosts of WrestleMania 42 already confirmed.

New Orleans will play host to the event, having previously successfully hosted WrestleMania 30 and 34, with the SuperDome set to see all the action once again 8 years later.