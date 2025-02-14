Seth Rollins Opens Up On His Current Equation With Former Shield Member Roman Reigns, Blames The OTC Of Having 'God Complex"

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been on odds with each other ever since Seth Rollins backstabbed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose which brought down the SHIELD. Since then Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have crossed paths several times and Rollins was one of the key people in helping Cody Rhodes take down the OTC at WrestleMania XL. Following this, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns crossed paths once again during the recently concluded Royal Rumble. In the Royal Rumble PLE, CM Punk had eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Following the elimination, Seth Rollins attacked Roman Reigns and curb stomped him twice. Due to this the OTC suffered injuries and will be out of action for a while.

Seth Rollins Explains His Equation With Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins following his attack on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble explained his equation with Roman Reigns. On an interview on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Rollins explained that he loves Roman Reigns since the two superstars had come up in the WWE together.

“I love Roman Reigns. Let’s get that clear, I love him. We came into the industry together. Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012. We came in as a trio. The other guy [Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose] he’s gone right now, but Roman and I have stuck around in WWE, and we’ve both risen from the very bottom of WWE to the very top of WWE,” said Seth Rollins as he explained the love he has for Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Has ‘God Complex’

Seth in his statement further told that he also carries ill will and hatred for Roman Reigns as he believes the ‘OTC’ has a god complex.