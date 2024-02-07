Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 20:07 IST

South superstar Karthi captures the extraordinary stories of WWE ‘Heroes & Villains’

WWE has been embraced by the fans with open arms, consistently delivering high viewership and fostering an ever-growing fandom in the South market.

Republic Sports Desk
Nick Aldis
Nick Aldis in the ring for WWE SmackDown | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, has launched two blockbuster films featuring WWE fan and South cine superstar Karthi, further strengthening its commitment to customized and locally curated content around WWE in the South markets. The dynamic actor has delivered his own ode to WWE’s unique 100% pure sports entertainment by portraying"Heroes and Villains," who complement each other along with their extraordinary "Strength and Stunts".

WWE has been embraced by the fans with open arms, consistently delivering high viewership and fostering an ever-growing fandom in the South market. Sony Sports Network remains committed to offering more than just WWE broadcast, and these films are an addition to their efforts in keeping the fans closer to their favourite WWE Superstars and all the mind-blowing action they bring week after week.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“WWE has a strong fanbase in South India and the region contributes to 41% of its reach in the country. As the home of WWE in India, we are thrilled to collaborate with Karthi and continue our efforts to narrate extraordinary stories in Tamil & Telugu that resonate with the audience. These films revisit the appeal of WWE that is driven by compelling characters along with high-octane stunts and we remain committed to bringing the best of pure sports entertainment to our viewers.”

Karthi, South Superstar:

“Portraying the roles of WWE's Heroes and Villains was definitely a memorable experience for me and it was exhilarating to watch them in action. WWE has a huge following in India, especially in the South market, and as a fan myself, I am thrilled to be collaborating with Sony Sports Network and WWE”

Having assumed the roles of both heroes and villains in Indian cinema previously, Karthi perfectly blends into the characters and translates the power of WWE’s protagonists as well as antagonists. With his sheer passion and immaculate role play, Karthi has brought to life Sony Sports Network’s campaign for the WWE dedicated fanbase in the South market. The creative concept and the direction of the films was executed inhouse by Sony Sports Network.

Film: Heroes and Villains

Karthi leads us through the stories of WWE's heroes and villains. WWE is a destination where different people with various personalities, styles, and attitudes come together, and aim to reach their ultimate goal. The film shows that heroes and villains co-exist to make WWE the greatest in the world.

Film: Strengths & Stunts

Get ready to be amazed by WWE's unparalleled universe! This jaw-dropping film, featuring Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, showcases incredible feats inside the WWE ring. Lightning-speed moves, mind-blowing stunts, and Karthi as your guide, deliver unmatched athleticism. The film captures high-class action, drama, and awe-inspiring displays of strength. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Karthi express gratitude to fans for their unwavering support, inspiring WWE Superstars to provide thrilling entertainment.

Sony Sports Network is the premier destination for all the high-octane action and glittering entertainment from WWE in India. Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday, WWE NXT every Wednesday and WWE SmackDown every Saturday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:07 IST

