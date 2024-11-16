sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE /
  • THE MAN Will Be Back Around? MASSIVE Update On Becky Lynch's Possible Return To WWE Surfaces

Published 23:28 IST, November 16th 2024

THE MAN Will Be Back Around? MASSIVE Update On Becky Lynch's Possible Return To WWE Surfaces

As WWE gears up for Monday Night RAW's Netflix debut, reports have surfaced that one of the biggest free agent wrestlers could make her return to the promotion.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch makes her entrance at the Elimination Chamber at the Optus Stadium in Australia | Image: WWE
Advertisement

Loading...

23:28 IST, November 16th 2024