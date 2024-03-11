×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

THE ROCK AND JOHN CENA REUNITE! Special backstage moment at the Oscars sets the internet ablaze

A classic WWE reunion takes place as former champions, The Rock and John Cena share a hearty moment at the Oscars 2024 ceremony.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
The Rock & John Cena
The Rock & John Cena at the Oscars 2024 | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

John Cena and the Rock has one of the most outstanding rivalries that had every fan engaged to the core. Both wrestlers have been the primary members when WWE was on a meteoric rise. Cena, the perfect babyface, is a 16-time Champion and one of the greatest of all time. On the other hand, The Rock is engaged in the storyline of the Bloodline against Cody Rhodes, which leads to WrestleManiaXL in Philadelphia. Both wrestlers got to meet at the Oscars, and the image of their meet-up has sparked a frenzy among the wrestling fans.

Also Read: After Paul Heyman, Japanese Wrestling Icon announced as the new WWE Hall of Fame 2024 inductee

Advertisement

The Rock and a 'Naked' John Cena meet backstage at the 2024 Oscars

The 2024 Oscars saw stars like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Christopher Nolan, among other celebrities receiving the Academy Award for their exceptional performance. But what caught the eyes of the wrestling fans was The Rock and John Cena, who were seen at the event. In an image that has been going viral all over social media, both WWE legends were seen interacting with each other while being backstage. Moreover, hip-hop/rap sensation and celebrity wrestler Bad Bunny was also in the image. 

Advertisement

Interestingly, John Cena came out naked to announce the Best Costume Design award. Jimmy Kimmel introduced John Cena as the category's presenter when the wrestler walked bare on stage. The 15-time WWE champion was apprehensive to appear, but Kimmel convinced him to do so. Cena partially covered himself with an envelope containing the name of the award recipient. He eventually got draped with a curtain-like apparel. The incident is said to be a reference to a 50-year-old occurrence in which an actual streaker disrupted the 1974 Oscars telecast.

Advertisement

Also Read: WWE's Wacky Comment About John Cena Attending Ambani Function Would Leave You Rolling On The Floor

In WWE, John Cena and The Rock met while being backstage during a SmackDown event. The Rock popped in as a surprise element when Austin Theory confronted Pat McAfee. Both WWE icons shared a hug and had a slight conversation before parting ways. It was one of the most cheered scenes as the WWE Universe went wild after watching the moment. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

17 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

17 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

17 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

17 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

17 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

17 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

17 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asian markets muted; attention on US CPI

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. The Rock & John Cena share a special backstage moment at the Oscars 2024

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi to Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway Today: Traffic Advisory

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. NPS assets hit Rs 11.50 trillion on equities strength

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING | DTC Bus Emits Heavy Smoke in Janpath: Watch Video

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo