Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

After Paul Heyman, Japanese Wrestling Icon announced as the new WWE Hall of Fame 2024 inductee

WWE has announced that Japanese Women's Wrestling icon Bull Nakano has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 alongside Paul Heyman.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Bull Nakano
Bull Nakano and Alyndra Blayze during a WWF match | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The WrestleMania season has arrived, which also means that the WWE will announce their latest set of Hall of Famers ahead of the premier showcase. Every year, the Conneticut-based promotion honours some of the legendary names in the wrestling industry by putting them into their Hall of Fame. This year, Paul Heyman was announced as the first inductee of the 2024 HOF Class. The WWE has now revealed a new name that will join Heyman on the list.

Also Read: WWE news: Finally Paul Heyman gets the recognition he was due for a long time

Japanese Women's wrestling legend to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

ESPN's Marc Raimondi has reported that WWE will be inducting former WCW and WWF (now WWE) superstar and Japan's women's wrestler Bull Nakano into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Nakano was one of the top Japanese wrestlers and among the greatest ones to set foot in the wrestling ring. She had a fearsome face paint that enhanced her portrayal as a big, bad heel. The Japanese wrestling icon will be included in the Hall of Fame class of 2024 alongside Paul Heyman and other entities whose names are yet to be revealed. All of them will be immortalized during the WrestleMania weekend.

Bull Nakano was among the All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling, where she won the AJW Championship and WWWA title. Nakano had travelled throughout Japan, Mexico, and the US and made a name for herself in the industry. The Japanese star expressed her delight at being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Bull Nakano with the WWF Women's Championship title | Image: WWE

"During my active years, I was able to get championship belts in Japan, America and Mexico. But just one thing was missing -- I didn't get inducted into the Hall of Fame. I wanted this. Finally, in 2024 in WrestleMania week, I am able to get this," Nakano told ESPN via an interpreter.

Also Read: You might have missed WWE's tribute to Sting on WWE Raw, here's how discreet it was

While in WWF (now WWE), Bull Nakano gained notoriety and rose to prominence due to her heated rivalry with Alundra Blayze. Back in 19994 at the Tokyo Dome, Nakano defeated Blayze for the WWF title, which was a rare yet historic moment in history. The face-painted heel also joined WCW for a brief stint, where she rekindled her rivalry with Blayze before eventually retiring in 1997. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Whatsapp logo