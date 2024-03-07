Advertisement

The WrestleMania season has arrived, which also means that the WWE will announce their latest set of Hall of Famers ahead of the premier showcase. Every year, the Conneticut-based promotion honours some of the legendary names in the wrestling industry by putting them into their Hall of Fame. This year, Paul Heyman was announced as the first inductee of the 2024 HOF Class. The WWE has now revealed a new name that will join Heyman on the list.

Japanese Women's wrestling legend to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

ESPN's Marc Raimondi has reported that WWE will be inducting former WCW and WWF (now WWE) superstar and Japan's women's wrestler Bull Nakano into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Nakano was one of the top Japanese wrestlers and among the greatest ones to set foot in the wrestling ring. She had a fearsome face paint that enhanced her portrayal as a big, bad heel. The Japanese wrestling icon will be included in the Hall of Fame class of 2024 alongside Paul Heyman and other entities whose names are yet to be revealed. All of them will be immortalized during the WrestleMania weekend.

Bull Nakano was among the All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling, where she won the AJW Championship and WWWA title. Nakano had travelled throughout Japan, Mexico, and the US and made a name for herself in the industry. The Japanese star expressed her delight at being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Bull Nakano with the WWF Women's Championship title | Image: WWE

"During my active years, I was able to get championship belts in Japan, America and Mexico. But just one thing was missing -- I didn't get inducted into the Hall of Fame. I wanted this. Finally, in 2024 in WrestleMania week, I am able to get this," Nakano told ESPN via an interpreter.

While in WWF (now WWE), Bull Nakano gained notoriety and rose to prominence due to her heated rivalry with Alundra Blayze. Back in 19994 at the Tokyo Dome, Nakano defeated Blayze for the WWF title, which was a rare yet historic moment in history. The face-painted heel also joined WCW for a brief stint, where she rekindled her rivalry with Blayze before eventually retiring in 1997.