Top 5 Memorable WWE Moments from ‘The Bloodline’ 

The Bloodline faction has become one of the most dominant forces in WWE history. The group is led by the ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns alongside The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Bloodline’s wise man, soon-to-be Hall of Fame inductee, Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having one of the longest title reigns in WWE history.

The Usos were previously the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions until they lost their titles at WrestleMania 39, as they simultaneously held both the Raw and SmackDown tag titles, having the longest reign tag team title reign in WWE history for the latter. Before the build up to Wrestlemania XL, which fans in India can witness LIVE only on Sony Sports Network on April 7th and Apil 8th, let’s revisit some of the best moments of The Bloodline story so far.

5. Solo Sikoa’s Debut:

Roman Reigns was on the verge of losing his title against the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre, who had the chance to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in front of a sold-out crowd at Clash At the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. The fans were left in disbelief when the referee faced a surprise interference by the debuting Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of The Usos, before the three-count and Roman Reigns title reign was hence saved. Solo Sikoa later became a part of the Bloodline faction.

4. Usos Reign Supreme:

When Jimmy proclaimed himself as the ‘Tribal Chief’ after being humiliated by Roman Reigns, weeks later, Jey followed the suit and sided with his brother Jimmy by delivering a superkick to Roman Reigns thus ending the Uso’s association with the Bloodline faction. This led to a match card announced as the ‘Bloodline Civil War’ at the Money in the Bank PLE between Usos vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey delivered the final blow by pinning the ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns and winning the match against all odds. This handed Roman Reigns his first loss via pinfall since December 2019.

3. Sami Zayn Breaks Away:

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was a turning point for the Bloodline faction when Sami Zayn delivered a blow to the back of Roman Reigns with a chair when the Tribal Chief instructed the ‘Honorary Uce’ to inflict further damage to his friend Kevin Owens. Faced with a dilemma to beat his friend and the recent tensions brewing with the Bloodline, Sami decided to part away from the Bloodline receiving a huge pop from the crowd.

2. Dethroning the Tag-Team Dominance:

The initial steps towards the downfall of The Bloodline began from WrestleMania 39 when during the main event of Night 1 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn faced The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This marked the second WrestleMania in which a tag team match was the main event, after WrestleMania I in March 1985. Sami Zayn delivered three consecutive Helluva kicks to Jey before pinning him to win the title thus ending The Usos record setting tag team title reign at 622 days.

1. Emergence of ‘The Rock’:

The tide changed after Royal Rumble 2024 which was won by Cody Rhodes. Cody on advice from The Rock initially decided not to challenge Roman Reigns but later changed his mind. At the Wrestlemania XL Kick-off Press Conference, Cody officially announced that he will challenge Roman Reigns and insulted The Rock & Roman’s family, which made The Rock slap Cody, termed as “The slap heard around the world”. In the following weeks at Smackdown, The Rock and Reigns challenged the duo of Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Cody Rhodes to a Tag-Team match at WrestleMania XL Saturday. If Rhodes and Rollins win the Tag-Team match, on WrestleMania XL Sunday, there will be no interference from The Bloodline and Rhodes gets a one-on-one chance to finish his story against Roman Reigns.

*Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024 from 4:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).