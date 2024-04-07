Advertisement

Former multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has gone MIA (missing in action), quite literally. Ever since the horrendous sex trafficking scandal involving Vince McMahon came to light, Lesnar has been kept off WWE TV. While he wasn't directly named in the lawsuit, it eventually led to him being ousted from the Connecticut-based wrestling promotion. Lesnar was due to return, but the lawsuit prevented it from happening, and the fans are anticipating whether or not the Beast Incarnate is still with the company. But WWE CCO Triple H has offered a humongous update on Brock's hiatus and whether or not he is still with the company.

Massive Brock Lesnar update shared by Triple H at WrestleMania XL press conference

The last time Brock Lesnar wrestled for WWE was when he went against 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam 2023 PLE in Detroit, Michigan. The Beast Incarnate lost the match and went off TV. Lesnar was supposed to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble but was replaced by Bron Breakker at the last moment since Brock had to be pulled off due to the lawsuit.

Is Brock Lesnar still under contract? Triple H was asked this question at the WWE WrestleMania 40 Press Conference. He was also questioned about the possibility of Lesnar making a comeback earlier rather than later, namely regarding WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The WWE CCO revealed that the promotion had plans to bring back Brock at the wrestling promotion. He also revealed that the Beast Incarnate is not gone from the wrestling promotion, but he is at home being himself.

“At one point, there was a conversation with Brock about Royal Rumble, but a long time ago. Right now, Brock is home, being Brock, and we’ll see where that leads to from here. His status is the same as it’s been before. Brock is not gone from WWE. He’s just home being Brock,” Triple H said

Interestingly, the WWE is avoiding any Brock Lesnar mentions in their packages, which was noticeable during Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame promo. However, the Bloodline's Wiseman touched upon the Beast Incarnate a couple of times in his speech, which was received by roaring cheers. It's evident that the fans would still love to see him back, but when? Only time will tell.