Umaga’s Heir Reveals Beef with a Bloodline Member while Defining His Alliances Amid Ongoing Turmoil

The Bloodline Saga received a fresh start on life within the WWE in 2024 following Roman Reigns' defeat to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Amid Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa recruited his own version of the Bloodline and recruited his henchmen while taking out the original members of the Bloodline. A civil war ensued after Reigns returned and the OG Bloodline formed once again to go against Solo Sikoa's men. Both sides have fought against each other twice and have picked up one win each. As the Bloodline saga continues, a new member of the Samoan family tree who is not involved in the ongoing clash has defined his alliances.

Umaga's Son Reveals His Allegiance For One Bloodline Side Amid Growing Tensions

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio, Zilla Fatu, who is WWE legend Umaga's heir, has offered his take in the ongoing civil war among the two sides of the Bloodline. Before heading into the WWE, the professional wrestler has pledged his allegiance to one sides, and he wants to join the Roman Reigns-led OG Bloodline faction.

“I’m gonna have to go with, I’ll break it down why I have to go with him, but I’m gonna have to go with Team OTC, baby. Roman Reigns. Right now, everybody knows me and Jacob teamed up on the indies before he got signed. Ever since Jacob got signed, he’s been acting crazy. That’s not the Jacob I know. He’s been acting crazy.

“Then you have Solo, I’ve been beefing with him since I was eight years old. I gave him his first Rock Bottom in the pool at his dad’s house. For him to take my dad’s move, I don’t like that. I’m gonna go with the OTC. I’m gonna help Roman Reigns. Whatever he needs, I’m there,” Zilla Fatu said.

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa's Factions Battle In High Intensity Clash At WarGames

The Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa-led sides recently clashed in a WarGames match at the Survivor Series PLE, and all hell broke loose in the main event of the showcase. Reigns found an unusual ally in CM Punk, while Sami Zayn joined forces as the Honorary Uce once and for all. Solo Sikoa also found a companion in 'Big' Bronson Reed and both sides collided in a match which took multiple wrestlers out of action.