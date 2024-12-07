Injury Plague Attack! WWE Forced To Alter Storylines After Multiple Wrestlers Get Severely Injured

The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames saw electrifying action happen in Canada as ten superstar wrestlers were seen in action at the main event of the premium live event. The two bloodlines went to war to determine who was better as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battled for supremacy with their respective sides. Unfortunately, the event saw a couple of superstar wrestlers getting injured, which led to the WWE changing the plans for future shows.

WWE Suffers Injury Issues After Multiple Superstars Hurt After Survivor Series: WarGames

Injuries are a part of the wrestling realm, and the wrestlers and superstars who have taken up wrestling as their career have suffered quite a lot throughout their careers. But some matches take a toll on their health, and that is what happened in recent times. The Survivor Series: War Games PLE had a lot of electrifying action take place, and some of the wrestlers got hurt during the match. The injury plague has marred the WWE, and they have been forced to make notable changes in their ongoing storylines.

In the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, veteran play-by-play commentator Michael Cole revealed that three of the top WWE superstars have been sidelined after they sustained serious injuries. Bronson Reed, Jimmy Uso and Tonga Loa have been sidelined with injuries that they suffered at the Men's WarGames match. Reed is suffering from a broken foot after he performed a Tsunami from the top of the cage but crashed through the table. Jimmy Uso also suffered a broken toe after hitting a Uso Splash through another table. Tonga Loa is suffering a torn bicep, which seemingly happened after the stiff shots from the toolbox which CM Punk used while entering the cage.

Among the three, Reed's injury is said to be the worst one as PWInsider is reporting that he has to go through surgery. Additionally, there is no timeline for the return of the wrestlers.

Drew McIntyre's Return Influenced By WWE's Injury Issues?

Reports have also confirmed that due to the injuries of Jimmy Uso, Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed, the WWE had to change the plans and alter storylines. The return of Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW was done for the same reason. While there was no timeline set for The Scottish Warrior's return, he had to be brought back to the WWE TV due to the injury issues.

With WrestleMania season set to begin at the beginning of 2025, it is yet to be seen what happens next, as the three wrestlers would not like to miss out on the possible big-money matches.