Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

'We are shocked': Former WWE superstars break silence on the allegations made against Vince McMahon

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon has again become the bearer of controversy. While many have remained quiet, two of the former stars have addressed the matter.

Prateek Arya
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following the disturbing revelations by ex-WWE staffer Janel Grant, the leading wrestling promotion in the world, WWE, has come under heavy fire. The alleged wrongdoer, Vince McMahon has resigned from the TKO's executive chairman's post, moreover, allegations are levelled at popular WWE superstar Brock Lesnar as well. While key CXOs of the company have maintained their silence on the matter, a couple of former prominent superstars have come out to express their thoughts on the turmoil.

3 things you need to know

  • Vince McMahon has resigned from the TKO positions
  • Former WWE employee Janel Grant accused Mr. McMahon of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and more
  • John Laurinaitis has been named a defendant in the lawsuit

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: CM Punk will no more be seen on TV and WrestleMania after Royal Rumble loss

Nikki and Brie on the controversy surrounding WWE

Former WWE Divas champion Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella have addressed the pressing issue via social media. The Garcia twins conveyed their shock at the developments that have emerged and made rounds in the media.

"We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did. This is something we don't stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives."

Notably, Nikki and Brie's mother married John Laurinaitis in 2016. Laurinaitis has also been named in the lawsuit.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

