Advertisement

WWE Monday Night Raw airs live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and features the aftermath of the historic Royal Rumble event held this past Saturday night in St. Petersburg, Florida. Top superstars were featured in the event, including both the Rumble winners. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre went face to face as the Second City Saint shared a sombre update. Two title matches also took place in the show. Check out all the action that went down in the Monday Night show.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

WWE Monday Night Raw aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

It was the first WWE show after the Royal Rumble

Top stars like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and more were featured on the show.

Also Read: WWE picked standout wrestler as Brock's alternative; Why was Lesnar pulled from the Royal Rumble?

Advertisement

WWE RAW Results: Pat McAfee returns, CM Punk shares massive health update as the main event gets rowdy

Pat McAfee joins Michael Cole for commentary at the start of the show, and Cole tells us that they will be the standard commentary duo for Monday Night RAW for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Then, with his arm in a sling, CM Punk enters and takes the mic. He claims that on Saturday night, he got quite close and felt as though he held it in the palm of his hand. He states that he is not angry with anyone. He congratulates Cody Rhodes on his win and the achievement of going back-to-back, saying he isn't upset with him.

Punk attempted to negotiate his way out of it, but it is unlikely that he will make it to the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. He talks about how his dream since he was a child has been to main event WrestleMania and that perhaps he ought to embrace that it won't happen. However, Drew McIntyre enters the ring and declares that he has spoken horrible things about Punk and that he means it; he was awful to Punk in the past and is a poison in the locker room, but he understands what Punk is saying. However, Drew doesn't stop berating Punk verbally. The Second City Saint claims he will recover from his arm injury and compete in WrestleMania, but he has McIntyre at the top of his priority list, and he intends to get him. They fight in the ring, and Drew stomps Punk's damaged arm and drops him with a headbutt!

Advertisement

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (c) (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship)

Gargano takes Finn over after Ciampa and Balor start feeling awkward and play quick tag. Judgement Day is then pushed to the ground for stereo planchas. Exchanging blows, and inverted DDT gives Ciampa some space to breathe. A Superman Spear, hot tag to Gargano, cleaning house, back body drop to the apron, warding off Priest. DIY was on the verge of winning the titles until Priest put Balor's foot on the ropes. Ciampa and Priest exchanged right hands, as John and Finn traded jabs. Ciampa slips out as Damian falls to the ground, Razor's Edge is hit, and Johnny pounces on him. Once inside, Ciampa tags Balor and goes up for the Razor's Edge, which he takes in before executing a Coup de Grace. Judgment Day wins by pinfall with Coup de Grace from Finn Balor on Tommaso Ciampa, retaining the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Advertisement

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

After overpowering Stark, Niven tags Green, avoids Zoey, and Baszler searches for the Kirifuda Clutch, but Chelsea orders her packing. Shayna pulls Piper off her apron, and Zoey does a Z360 to force her to stop Stark Sidestep. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark win by pinfall with Z360 from Stark on Chelsea Green.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins face off

Cody Rhodes steps up and picks up the mic. As he basked in the embrace of the supporters, he thought back to how much he needed the supporters on Saturday. Then Seth Rollins walks in to congratulate him for winning the Rumble twice in a row. Rollins gets serious with him; he believes Cody ought to take him on rather than Roman Reigns. He claims that Roman is no longer the guy, he is. They no longer need to act as though Roman Reigns is god and don't need to pretend that he is. Although Cody says he has the utmost regard for Seth and that this is the last thing he expected them to discuss, he will give Seth's offer some thought.

Advertisement

“Big” Bronson Reed vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso

After putting Uso in the barricade and slamming him, Reed took command almost instantly. Jey then ducked a shot that would have put Bronson in the post. Uso defends himself from a headlock by using his right hand to deflect Reed's blows. After Bronson hits a senton for a nearfall, an enzuigiri connects. While vying for position up top, Reed stumbles and Uso takes advantage, but no one is home! The tsunami rips off the top, but it doesn't connect! Jey launches himself off the ropes with a superkick, spear, and Uso Splash. “Main Event” Jey Uso wins by pinfall with a diving splash.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'We're talking': The Rock gives tantalizing update on fighting Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

GUNTHER (c) vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Punches fly as Kingston charges in, overwhelming GUNTHER in the corner, ducking the chop, bouncing off the ropes, and slamming into the Ring General's backbreaker. GUNTHER strikes Kingston's nose with the tip of his elbow. With a headbutt out of the corner, Kofi retaliates, but the Ring General swats him down. GUNTHER plunges headfirst into the ring post following a counterattack against the Frankensteiner. Trouble in Paradise is hit by Kofi as he dives back inside, but the Ring General rolls to the ground. Kofi on the barrier, diving down the steel steps with a brain chop to the back of GUNTHER's neck! Kofi unleashed, drop in the ring, followed by an SOS, but the winner kicks out! A powerbomb, shotgun dropkick, and lariat from GUNTHER. GUNTHER wins by pinfall with the Powerbomb, retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox

Before landing a cheap blow in on Nox and dropping toehold, Tegan reversed to a near fall and tagged Natalya, Sane had hidden behind referee Danilo Anfibio. Kabuki Warriors counter an enzuigiri, work Nox over, and Asuka maintains an ankle hold while stepping over. When Nattie executes a German suplex into a discus lariat, Tegan manages to catch up with Sane while Neidhart fights back and demands a tag. Sharpshooter, superkick, and tag are blocked by an up-kick, and Kairi goes over the top. Kabuki Warriors win by pinfall with the diving elbow / inverted DDT combination on Natalya.

Women's Rumble winner Bayley arrives at the scene

As Bayley enters the ring, she is still rejoicing over her Rumble victory. She claimed that everyone predicted her plan would fail and that she was not as talented as she once was. Fortunately, she ignores the advice because she can see the wider picture. As Rhea Ripley mediated her record, she also called her out. As Ripley walks in, Nia Jax surprises her with a backhand, and they fight all the way to the apron. Nia drops the leg and lays her out like a body avalanche! Banzai In the corner, drop! When Nia confronts Bayley, she says she will make her decision public on Friday.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Drew heaves Sami over the announce desk as Zayn passes him to the floor. Sami dives and lands squarely on McIntyre. Drew overpowers him as he smashes chops in the corner, receiving a reciprocal blow from Zayn. Drew gives Sami a vicious headbutt! Zayn does a superplex in the turnbuckles. McIntyre is snarling at Sami when he fires up, goes to his feet, and gets hit in the head! Zayn goes down clutching his groyne as he ducks the Helluva Kick, corner elbow, and off the ropes! Claymore establishes contact. Drew McIntyre wins by pinfall with the Claymore.