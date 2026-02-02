Updated 2 February 2026 at 21:42 IST
Who Will Roman Reigns Face At WrestleMania 42? Huge Update Emerges On His Potential Opponent
Roman Reigns won the 2026 Royal Rumble, setting up a WrestleMania 42 main event. Reports suggest CM Punk is the leading contender to face him, though Drew McIntyre also remains an option.
A massive update has surfaced on 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns' potential opponent for WWE WrestleMania 42 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
With two options at hand, Reigns is expected to be in action against one of the champions in the main event of the Showcase of the Immortals.
The Royal Rumble 2026 displayed 30 superstars inside the ring, battling for a chance at the title of their own choosing. With major surprises and upstart athletes showcasing their potential, the men's Rumble outdid itself with a brilliant match.
Roman Reigns Wins Men's Royal Rumble In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The 'Original Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns made his long-awaited comeback at the men's Royal Rumble match. Reigns entered at number 26 and put up a dominant showcase, moving into the top four alongside Randy Orton, Gunther and Logan Paul.
Eventually, it came down to Roman Reigns and Gunther as the final two opponents. The Ring General came off a lot of momentum as he had retired 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles earlier in the Premium Live Event.
Gunther had gained momentum early on after putting Roman Reigns into a sleeper hold. But Reigns turned things around and hit a spear, and tossed him over the top rope to secure the win.
Reigns has officially become a two-time Royal Rumble winner. The last time he had won was back in 2015.
Potential WrestleMania Opponent For Roman Reigns Unveiled
Now that Roman Reigns has secured a victory in the Royal Rumble, speculation is sky high on who Reigns would face at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk currently being the two options, reports have indicated that his opponent may have been decided.
PWInsider has reported that there is "a lot" of discussion internally on CM Punk being the potential opponent for Roman Reigns at the main event of WrestleMania 42.
Punk and Reigns may have teamed up in the past, but recent history suggests that they have been at odds with each other. With WrestleMania 42 being just a few months away, it is yet to be seen how the WWE pans things out in time for the spectacular two-night event.
