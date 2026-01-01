Bianca Belair Breaks Silence With Major Injury Update Amid Prolonged Hiatus From WWE TV

Former WWE Women's champion Bianca Belair has been away from in-ring action for quite a while. Fans have been yearning for her return, as the EST of WWE is one of the most charismatic female wrestlers and is also a key fan-favourite.

The last time Bianca Belair was seen in action inside the ring was at WrestleMania 41, where she lost the Women's World Championship title to IYO SKY. Belair was in action against the Genius of the Sky and 'Mami' Rhea Ripley.

It was earlier reported that the EST of WWE had broken her finger during in-ring action on an episode of SmackDown. But it was ultimately understood that Bianca Belair had broken her knuckles.

After Months Off WWE TV, Bianca Belair Provides Major Update on Injury

Bianca Belair recently shared a photo and video dump on Instagram Stories, where she also shared images of her injured knuckle.

Advertisement

The clips showed that Belair's injured knuckle was still swollen, but it has significantly reduced with time. However, there is still some visible bruising on the finger.

Things look right on track for Bianca Belair as she continues to recover from the injury.

Advertisement

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@biancabelairwwe

While the EST of WWE has been out of action, she has made her presence felt in the WWE. Bianca Belair served as the special guest referee for the grudge match between Naomi and Jade Cargill at the all-women's premium live event, Evolution 2025.

WWE Hopeful Of Bianca Belair's Return To WWE TV

Reports from Bodyslam had suggested that Bianca Belair could return to action in the early stages of 2026. The WWE is hopeful about her ongoing recovery timeline. They are also hopeful for an earlier recovery for Belair and a return to active competition.

Even though Bianca Belair has remained out of action, she has spent more time with her husband and kids. The EST has also been upskilling herself with all the time she currently has at hand.