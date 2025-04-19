Will Rey Mysterio Be Replaced From WrestleMania 41 Match Card After Injury? Analysing Three Possible Replacements

WrestleMania 41 has run into a new problem after one of their top WWE superstars has seemingly suffered an injury. Right ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio suffered an injury during Friday Night SmackDown right before Mania Night One. It could be problematic for the WWE as they could not afford to lose out on another superstar after Kevin Owens was forced to step down as his neck requires medical attention.

Rey Mysterio Injured! WrestleMania 41 Match In Jeopardy

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio failed to complete the match he was a part of on Friday Night SmackDown. He was involved in a six-man tag team match and paired up against Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee to go up against American Made. Fenix and Lee completed the match, while Rey couldn't stand up and was on the floor and was being checked up by the medical staff. The Luchadors completed the match-up by securing the win and instantly went to check on Rey's situation. During the ad break, Mysterio was assisted to head back as he couldn't walk, which may indicate that he was legitimately hurt.

If the Hall of Famer misses out, it could be a problem for the WWE, as Rey Mysterio is announced for a singles match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. One possible outcome could be that Mysterio gets replaced if he is unable to get fit on time for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Wrestlers Who Could Replace Rey Mysterio At WrestleMania 41

In case Rey Mysterio fails to make it to WrestleMania 41, the WWE have to pull the trigger and replace Mysterio with somebody else in the competition. Let's take a look at the superstars who could replace him in the singles match against El Grande Americano:

Rey Fenix: The WWE's newest luchador has picked up an issue with EGA after he cost him a possible win during Friday's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale. He was among the final three competitors alongside Carmelo Hayes and Andrade until El Grande Americano took him out via a sneak attack.

The Luchador was the one to take Chad Gable out of the equation. In case Mysterio is off the match, Fenix looks like an ideal pick.

Dragon Lee: Dragon Lee also has some history with El Grande Americano, and it could be personal. During a Lee vs EGA match on Monday Night RAW, the masked Chad Gable ripped off Dragon Lee's mask. He had to eventually tap out on the Ankle lock. Ripping off the mask could be an insult to the wrestler's lucha libre legacy, as the masks are sacred, and he would be ready to pick up a fight against Americano in the Show of Shows.

Andrade: El Idolo has done it in the past for Rey Mysterio when he teamed up with him in the previous year's WrestleMania. Dragon Lee was attacked by Carlito, and Andrade replaced him in WrestleMania XL. He could very well step in for him in the game.