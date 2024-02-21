Advertisement

The TKO merger has allowed the WWE and UFC to function under the same leadership banner. While both promotions' approaches look different, they have garnered heavy interest among their fanbase. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, lightweight striker Michael Chandler was in attendance, where he seemingly tried to set up a colossal clash against Conor McGregor. Throughout the days, many UFC strikers have graced the WWE ring in some capacity, and there could be more on the horizon. Amid the buzz, Stone Cold Steve Austin has opened up on which striker could flourish in a WWE ring.

Stone Cold Steve Austin names UFC's MMA strikers who could fit well in the WWE

With the TKO merger officially being done, expect more crossovers in future shows, just like how Michael Chandler popped up on the show. Former UFC stars like Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle, Daniel Cormier, Cain Velasquez, and more have stepped into a WWE ring in various capacities, and more could happen in the future. But Stone Cold Steve Austin looks confident on two MMA strikers who could work well in the squared circle.

Stone Cold Steve Austin explained why he hopes to see UFC athletes join the WWE, including Colby Covington and former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland, in an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin thinks two UFC fighters could cross over successfully into WWE. His answers may or may not surprise you pic.twitter.com/7XrCzbl9Qh — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 20, 2024

"If I'm going right now, I'm going Sean Strickland," Austin said. “I like Sean Strickland. Boy, he stays economic in the Octagon right now, but what a promo. And so, then I go with Colby Covington. All the trash talk, all the athletic ability. Guy never runs out of gas, he's always in shape, talks a mean streak and can back it up. He's very exciting, he has that X-factor that you always look for. He's double tough.”

Crossovers have always been interesting, be it among wrestling promotions like WWE and Impact during the Royal Rumble or the latest one, which involved UFC fighters in a show. However, whether or not they will clash inside the ring is something unexpected, but nothing can be ruled out at the moment.