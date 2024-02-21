English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Will UFC stars feature in WWE? Steve Austin thinks two fighters could flourish in the squared circle

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has opened up on the UFC strikers who would be a perfect fit in the WWE regime.

Pavitra Shome
Steve Austin
Steve Austin | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The TKO merger has allowed the WWE and UFC to function under the same leadership banner. While both promotions' approaches look different, they have garnered heavy interest among their fanbase. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, lightweight striker Michael Chandler was in attendance, where he seemingly tried to set up a colossal clash against Conor McGregor. Throughout the days, many UFC strikers have graced the WWE ring in some capacity, and there could be more on the horizon. Amid the buzz, Stone Cold Steve Austin has opened up on which striker could flourish in a WWE ring.  

Also Read: 'Would be kicking myself if I said no': CM Punk opens up on his rough MMA run as a UFC welterweight

Advertisement

Stone Cold Steve Austin names UFC's MMA strikers who could fit well in the WWE  

With the TKO merger officially being done, expect more crossovers in future shows, just like how Michael Chandler popped up on the show. Former UFC stars like Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle, Daniel Cormier, Cain Velasquez, and more have stepped into a WWE ring in various capacities, and more could happen in the future. But Stone Cold Steve Austin looks confident on two MMA strikers who could work well in the squared circle. 

Advertisement

Stone Cold Steve Austin explained why he hopes to see UFC athletes join the WWE, including Colby Covington and former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland, in an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

"If I'm going right now, I'm going Sean Strickland," Austin said. “I like Sean Strickland. Boy, he stays economic in the Octagon right now, but what a promo. And so, then I go with Colby Covington. All the trash talk, all the athletic ability. Guy never runs out of gas, he's always in shape, talks a mean streak and can back it up. He's very exciting, he has that X-factor that you always look for. He's double tough.”

Also Read: WWE Elimination Chamber: Match Card, venue, timings, streaming details & Things you need to know

Advertisement

Crossovers have always been interesting, be it among wrestling promotions like WWE and Impact during the Royal Rumble or the latest one, which involved UFC fighters in a show. However, whether or not they will clash inside the ring is something unexpected, but nothing can be ruled out at the moment.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

15 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

15 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

15 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

15 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

16 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

16 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

16 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan's tourism rebounds strongly

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. BluSmart partners with Tata Power for solar power

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. WTT Team C'ships: Indian men, women paddlers move to pre-quarterfinals

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. 600 People Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning After Consuming Prasad

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Neymar implicates Kylian Mbappe's ego in tense PSG departure drama

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo